UA pair clutch in late run

FAYETTEVILLE -- Davonte Davis and Chris Lykes made clutch shots in the final minute to help the Arkansas Razorbacks win their eighth consecutive game and avenge an earlier loss to Mississippi State.

The Razorbacks prevailed 63-55 to give Coach Eric Musselman an 8-1 record in games in which the University Arkansas could reverse an earlier decision.

Davis nailed an 18-footer with the shot clock about to expire with a minute remaining to provide the Razorbacks a 58-54 lead.

After Tolu Smith missed an open 11-footer on the other end, Arkansas had a chance to run the clock down, but Lykes had a different plan. The 5-7 guard pulled up with Iverson Molinar giving him space on the right wing and buried a three-pointer with 18 seconds left on the shot clock to put Arkansas' advantage out of reach.

Mississippi State fell to 0-5 in true road games.

Near dust-up

Emotions flared on the Mississippi State baseline late in the game after a tie-ball situation.

The Bulldogs' Iverson Molinar had driven the left baseline but pulled up there. He was met by Au'Diese Toney and Chris Lykes, who both clawed for the ball. Lykes got both hands on it as the whistle was blown, but Molinar gave a hard upward jerk with both players stepping out of bounds. Members of the Arkansas cheer squad sitting on the baseline cleared out as players from both teams raced to the scene. Words were exchanged, but nothing more, and order was restored without further incident.

Kamani aide

Junior Kamani Johnson, who was serving a one-game suspension for the conference opener at Mississippi State on Dec. 29, provided the Razorbacks with his most productive minutes in a few weeks.

The 6-7 forward had 5 points and 5 rebounds at the half, including 3 offensive boards, tied JD Notae for the team high with two made field goals, and added an assist. The downside: Johnson made 1 of 5 free throws, including missing the front end of a one-and-one.

Johnson finished with 7 points on 3-of-5 shooting and 6 rebounds, including 4 of the Razorbacks' 11 offensive boards in 13 minutes. Johnson tied his second-highest scoring total of the season, which he also notched against Texas A&M.

Tough angle

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes scored four consecutive points just past the halfway point of the second half to put the Hogs on top 49-44.

The first of those shots was an uncontested 16-footer off the left elbow. The second was much more difficult.

Lykes drove in the paint, drew contact and was headed for the floor. With the ball about four feet from the court, Lykes launched a shot high off the glass that bounced around the rim and fell through with 8:01 to play.

'3' misery

Arkansas followed up its season-high 15 made three pointers in Wednesday's win over Georgia with a 4-for-19 struggle beyond the arc, for 21.1%.

Chris Lykes broke an 0 for 6 start from three-point range with one from the left wing to give the Razorbacks at 17-12 lead at the 8:30 mark. But another six consecutive misses followed, including three by JD Notae and two by Jaylin Williams as the Razorbacks went 1 of 13 beyond the arc in the first half.

Williams and Lykes both hit critical three-pointers in the final two minutes.

Common foul

Arkansas guard Chris Lykes appeared to be frustrating Bulldogs guard Rocket Watts when a right arm from Watts sent Lykes reeling at the 5:55 mark.

On the play, Lykes was bodying up on Watts off the right elbow. When Watts stopped and rose for a shot, Lykes knocked the ball free and it came back to Watts, who quickly rose his right arm into the face and neck area of Lykes, who immediately fell back.

After the officials reviewed the incident they deemed it to be a common foul and incidental contact.

"That didn't look incidental to me," said Mississippi State radio color analyst Richard Williams, a former Bulldogs head coach.

Charge me

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams drew two more charging fouls agains the Bulldogs to push his season total to 32.

The first of those looked like a bad call, as the replay showed Williams still moving as Mississippi State's Cameron Matthews drove the right block with 13:22 left in the game.

A few minutes later, Williams held his ground as Tolu Smith tried to power in. The charging call at the 9:34 mark led to Smith's fourth personal foul with Arkansas ahead 45-42.

Gimme that

Chris Lykes made a big defensive play to help the Razorbacks increase their lead late in the first half.

Lykes cheated off his man as he ran around a screen on the right wing, turned and wrenched the ball out of the hands of Garrison Brooks.

Lykes dribbled then fired a pass up court to JD Notae, who converted a reverse layup while drawing a foul from Cameron Matthews. Notae's three-point play gave Arkansas its largest lead of the half at 20-12 at the 7:55 mark.

Knotted at half

The score was 25-25 at halftime, the first tie at the break for the Razorbacks this season.

At intermission, the Razorbacks were 8 of 30 (26.7%) from the floor, 1 of 13 (7.7%) from three-point range and 8 of 16 from the free-throw line. Mississippi State was slightly better at 8 of 23 (34.8%), 1 of 6 (16.7%) from three-point range and 8 of 11 (72.7%) from the line.

The closest first halves of the season for Arkansas had been four two-point games: a 40-38 lead over Northern Iowa, a 33-31 deficit at Mississippi State, a 37-35 deficit at Texas A&M, and a 33-31 deficit at LSU.

Thanks

Arkansas got an easy bucket late in the shot clock early in the second half thanks to JD Notae. With the clock winding down, Notae drove the left side of the lane and drew help from Garrison Brooks.

Notae got in the air and made a no-look, wrap-around pass to Trey Wade, who was charging toward the rim. Wade rose up for a two-hand flush and a 29-27 Arkansas lead.

Call reversal

At the 7:55 mark of the first half, the officials went back and examined a long bank shot from Mississippi State's D.J. Jeffries at the 10:02 mark that had initially been called a three-pointer.

The officiating crew deemed Jeffries had a toe on the line and reversed the goal to a two-pointer. The shot had initially created an 11-11 tie. The reversal gave Arkansas 20-12 lead.

Smith starts

Mississippi State's Tolu Smith was questionable each time his team faced the Razorbacks and each time he started for the Bulldogs.

Smith, in his first game since suffering a partially dislocated kneecap on Jan. 22, scored the first points with a pair of free throws at the 19:44 mark on a foul by Trey Wade.

Smith finished with 11 points on 2-of-8 shooting from the floor and a 7 of 9 performance at the line.

Roster report

The Razorbacks used the starting lineup of JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams for the seventh consecutive game.

Connor Vanover, the 7-3 junior who had missed two games with sickness, dressed out for the first time since the Hogs' 64-55 win at Ole Miss on Jan. 26.