U.S. sanctions relief too little, Iranian says

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's foreign minister on Saturday welcomed a U.S. move to grant some sanctions relief in an attempt to draw Iran back into the 2015 nuclear deal, but he also called the waivers insufficient.

The Biden administration on Friday restored some sanctions relief related to Iran's atomic program as world powers and the Islamic Republic continue talks aimed at salvaging the nuclear agreement.

"Lifting some sanctions in a real and objective manner could be interpreted as the goodwill that Americans talk about," Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters.

But he said the move "is not sufficient."

Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran's civilian nuclear activities. In the short term, the waivers will exempt foreign countries and companies that work in Iran's civilian nuclear sector from American penalties.

The move is intended to attract Iran back to the 2015 deal, which it has been violating since former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

As a condition of its return to compliance, Iran has demanded the restoration of all sanctions relief it was promised under the deal.

"Goodwill, in our viewpoint, means that something tangible happens on the ground," Amirabdollahian said.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday also called the U.S. waivers insufficient, saying Tehran expects the lifting of sanctions outlined under the nuclear deal.

"Everyone knows that is not sufficient," Khatibzadeh was quoted as saying by Iran's Jamaran news website. "Indeed, the Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting for the U.S. to implement its duties and commitments according to the nuclear deal dimensions."