U.S. says Bannon's snub has no merit

Prosecutors told a judge that Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser of former President Donald Trump, should be barred from claiming at trial that he was relying on legal advice from Trump's lawyer when he balked at lawmakers' subpoenas.

Bannon, who goes on trial in July on charges that he obstructed a House investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, shouldn't be permitted to distract jurors with a defense that has no merit, the Justice Department said in a filing Friday night in Washington.

"The deliberate failure to comply with a congressional subpoena -- regardless of motivation -- constitutes the crime of contempt," the government said. "The Supreme Court has long affirmed that, once a congressional committee has directed a witness to comply with a congressional subpoena, it is the witness who risks contempt by continuing not to do so."

Bannon pleaded innocent in November and suggested that the House select committee investigating the storming of the Capitol by a group of Trump supporters is illegitimate.

After Bannon did not produce documents under the subpoena by an Oct. 7 deadline or appear for a deposition a week later, he submitted an excerpt of a letter from Trump's lawyer expressing a belief that the subpoena called for privileged information, according to the filing.