U.S. women find offense in 3rd period

Goalie Nicole Hensley was fine with the United States having difficulty finding its offense through two periods before finally pulling away with a 5-0 win over the Russians on Saturday night.

So long as Hensley kept stopping every shot, the outcome wasn't in jeopardy for the defending Olympic champions.

"They made it a really hard game, really frustrating for us," said Hensley, who stopped 12 shots in her 2022 tournament debut at the Beijing Games.

"And I think for us, a little adversity is not a bad thing in a tournament like this to have to get through that," she added. "If anything, it's just going to bring us closer together."

The U.S. (2-0) next plays Switzerland (0-2) today.

Hilary Knight had a goal and assist, with her no-look backhand pass through the crease setting up Savannah Harmon's opening goal in the first period. Knight then scored in the second to give her team some breathing room, before the Americans broke things open with three goals in a five-minute span in the third.

Harmon had a goal and two assists, and Grace Zumwinkle, Jesse Compher and Alex Carpenter scored in a game played before a small but vocally pro-Russian crowd.

The U.S. outshot the Russians 62-12 but had difficulty finishing with top-line center Brianna Decker watching on crutches after breaking her ankle in a tournament-opening win over Finland.

Maria Sorokina was exceptional in stopping 37 of the first 39 shots she faced, and 38 overall before being pulled after Carpenter made it 5-0 with 11:16 remaining. Daria Gredzen mopped up by stopping 19 shots for the Russians, who fell to 1-1.

"The start was really good and I guess we were too long in our zone and our 'D' got tired. Our goalie got tired, but she played really good," Russian forward Alexandra Vafina said. "We felt really good. But you know, it's a game and we are humans and sometimes we make mistakes."

SKIATHLON

Gold goes to Norwegian

Therese Johaug won the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Saturday, finishing first in the women's 15-kilometer cross-country skiathlon.

The Norwegian fought wind and frigid temperatures to ski away from a chase group of four, winning in 44 minutes, 13.7 seconds.

"I've trained thousands of hours for this and been away from home a lot over the years. So it's beautiful to reach this goal," Johaug said. "I've never had an Olympic gold medal, it's my first one."

The skiathlon is a mass-start race that began with 7.5 kilometers of classic skiing. After two laps around the 3.75-kilometer course, racers came through the stadium and quickly switched to skate skis before heading out for another two laps.

Johaug lead through the first skate lap, opened a gap on the second lap and crossed the line with a comfortable lead.

Russian athlete Natalia Nepryaeva, the current overall World Cup leader, pulled away from the group on the last climb to take silver, 30.2 seconds behind Johaug. Nepryaeva is competing in her second Olympics. She won bronze in a relay race at the Pyeongchang Games.

"I'm pleased to get silver," Nepryaeva said. "It's my first time to produce a performance like this at the Olympic Games, and it gives me a lot of confidence for the races later this week. I feel very powerful now."

Teresa Stadlober of Austria followed just behind for the bronze medal. She's competing in her third Winter Games and won her first medal, having just missed out in Pyeongchang.

SHORT TRACK SKATING

China wins relay

China has won its first gold of the Beijing Games, emerging victorious in the mixed team relay at short track speedskating in the event's Olympic debut.

Wu Dajing edged Italy's Pietro Sighel by .016 seconds. That's half a skate blade. Hungary earned bronze Saturday night.

Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin and Ren Ziwei joined Wu for the historic victory. The small number of Chinese fans at Capital Indoor Arena cheered and waved tiny flags.

The results were delayed while the referee reviewed the race. Canada was penalized for pushing from behind and causing contact with Hungary.

China was the favorite coming in, having led the World Cup standings this season.

MEN'S MOGULS

Swede takes surprise victory

Walter Wallberg of Sweden has dethroned the so-called King of Moguls to take home the gold in the freestyle skiing men's moguls.

The Swede looked almost in shock when his score of 83.23 flashed on the scoreboard, edging that of defending Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury of Canada late Saturday night. Wallberg picked up points for his speed over the smooth and technical skiing style of Kingsbury, who ended up with silver.

Ikuma Horishima of Japan took home the bronze.

Wallberg's surprise victory interrupts the men's moguls dominance of Team Canada, which had won the event in the last three Winter Games. This was his first major win. The 21-year-old has never even won a World Cup event.

SKI JUMPING

Slovenia earns gold, bronze

Slovenia's Ursa Bogataj has taken Olympic gold in women's ski jumping, floating 100 meters (328 feet) with 121 points on the final jump.

Katharina Althaus of Germany won silver for the second straight Olympics and Bogataj's fellow Slovenian Nika Kriznar took bronze. Japan's Sara Takanashi had entered as one of the favorites, but finished fourth.

Takanashi had won a record 61 World Cup events and earned bronze four years ago in South Korea. 2018's gold medalist, Maren Lundby, did not participate this year. The top-ranked women in World Cup standings, Austrian Marita Kramer, could not compete after testing positive for covid-19.

This was the third time women had jumped for gold in the Winter Olympics.

SPEEDSKATING

Record set in 3,000 meters

Irene Schouten gave the mighty Dutch a gold in the first speedskating event of the Beijing Winter Games, breaking a 20-year-old Olympic record in the women's 3,000 meters.

Skating in the last of 10 pairs, Schouten turned in a blazing final lap to post a winning time of 3 minutes, 56.93 seconds. That broke the previous Olympic mark of 3:57.70, set by Germany's Claudia Pechstein at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. In a fitting bookend to the event, Pechstein skated in the opening pair to become the oldest female athlete in Olympic history at age 49. The German finished last -- more than 20 seconds behind the winner.

Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida, pushing Schouten all the way in the final pair, held on for the silver in 3:58.06. The bronze went to Canada's Isabelle Weidemann in 3:58.64.

