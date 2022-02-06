Value added

In an attempt to become an entrepreneur while borrowing an idea from social media as the ice and snow storm descended on the Ozarks last week, I considered hosting a three-hour class in the finer art of snow shoveling and/or blowing here in our driveway.

My intent was to offer valuable instructions with a bullhorn from our front porch on the proper way to clear a sidewalk and driveway for those who provided their own shovel. I earned my Ph.D. in this specialized art form during several winters in my teenage years.

The plan was to carefully explain the various techniques of removing snow, including the ever-popular scoop-and-heave method as well as reverse blade, upside-down scraping.

The second half of the class was designed to explain the fine points of using a gas-powered snowblower for those who provide their own machine.

As a tempting incentive, I offered ginger snaps, hot cocoa, and personal credits for those registering for a surprisingly nominal charge of $50 each. Group and family rates also applied.

All in all, the day was slated to provide a remarkable opportunity to learn and perfect one's ability to lift and throw shovels of snow without injuring one's back. Use of the driveway for an entire day as a training tool was included in the price.

Expecting as many as 60 or 70 to register, I asked for private messages to secure a place in the exciting and educational class that I believed would be filled within an hour.

We all know how rare opportunities can be to experience the fullest effects of sizable snowfall accumulation.

Finally, as an additional incentive, I offered bonus points for those who brought their own sacks of salt or ice melt and opened the offer to all ages above 16.

As of the second day, one eager neighborhood youth showed up shovel-in-hand, but decided to leave when he saw the size of our driveway and that the temperature was 8 degrees.

In the spring, I hope to refine my technique and offer a similar class in lawn care for those who have a mower and weed trimmer. I'll likely offer even more extra-credit points and unlimited lemonade in my efforts to boost registration.

Then, when fall rolls around, I will offer yet another opportunity at a reduced charge of $25 to all students with their own rakes and contractor bags for a thorough education on leaf removal. That course will include two cups of hot apple cider and pumpkin muffins (sorry, limit of two per student due to expected demand).

On child support

Child-support issues are pervasive across our nation today, as families with children splinter and the courts must decide who bears the larger burden of paying for the children's welfare and maintenance.

I seriously doubt many divorced couples with children haven't debated the responsibility for legally resolving which parent pays how much monthly to help their children and the custodial parent maintain a decent lifestyle.

I've known several custodial parents over the years who watched their ex jailed for failing to provide support of any kind or act as if they even feel responsible for assisting their offspring.

The high-conflict-divorce mediation service known as Divorce Wizards gathered statistics on the matter. Among them, the annual median income for those who pay child support is $42,000.

In addition, they report that 84 percent of support providers are male.

Furthermore, 60 percent support one child, 30 percent support two, and 10 percent pay to support three or more children.

Nearly 50 percent of those making payments are 40 or younger.

Men pay a median of $3,600 annually in child support. Women shell out $2,400. That translates to $300 monthly for fathers and $200 for mothers. Any adult believe that's sufficient to raise children in need of clothing, shelter, food, extracurricular school activities and more with today's soaring inflation and cost of living?

At the end

With apologies to Max Lucado, I wonder as I enter the final hours of life what I will want or need other than family and friends beside me.

Will I use those sacred minutes to polish my degree or professional recognitions in their wooden frames?

Will I be carried to the garage so I can sit one last time in my vehicle? Will I find comfort or joy in rereading my financial statement or investments?

I predict none of those artifacts of being here a relatively short time will matter one whit. What will matter will be remembering the people I encountered here and that I helped bring into the world.

With that in mind, shouldn't we each treasure this experience above all else today, while we can still enjoy it?

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.