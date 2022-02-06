Waffle House killer gets life, no parole





NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A man convicted of fatally shooting four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 received a sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole Saturday.

Jurors handed down the penalty for 33-year-old Travis Reinking after hearing about two hours of testimony from family members of the four people killed. Jurors had the option of giving Reinking a chance for parole after serving 51 years in prison.

"I've always been somebody that they say is unbreakable, because no matter what our family has been through, I will always be the one to bring our family up," Patricia Perez said through tears about losing her son Joey. "This has broken me."





Reinking opened fire inside the restaurant on April 22, 2018, killing Perez, 20; Taurean Sanderlin, 29; Akilah Dasilva, 23; and DeEbony Groves, 21. He fled after restaurant patron James Shaw Jr. wrestled Reinking's assault-style rifle away from him, triggering a manhunt.

Jurors Friday rejected Reinking's insanity defense, finding him guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors in 2020 indicated that they would seek life without parole instead of the death penalty.

Among the other charges were four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of unlawful employment of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit a dangerous felony. In addition to the four people he killed, he seriously wounded Sharita Henderson and Shantia Waggoner. Kayla Shaw and James Shaw Jr., who are not related, suffered lesser injuries.

Reinking's defense team, which didn't call any witnesses at Saturday's sentencing hearing, argued for the possibility of parole, saying he was mentally untethered. Prosecutors argued that the evidence shows Reinking planned the attack and wanted to kill everyone at the restaurant.

Prosecutors also directed jurors' attention back to the testimony from family members. Shaundelle Brooks said her son, Dasilva, was a gifted artist, a brilliant student and a talented musician who built his own computer to work on his music, which he used to urge people to turn away from gun violence.

"He loved his family, but most of all Akilah wanted to live," Brooks said. "He wanted to create positive change in this world. He showed compassion, not anger. He spread love, not hate."

Evidence at the trial showed that Reinking had schizophrenia and had suffered delusions for years, believing unknown people were tormenting him. He contacted law enforcement officers several times to report that he was being threatened, stalked and harassed. In July 2017, he was detained by the Secret Service after he ventured unarmed into a restricted area on the White House grounds and demanded to meet with then-President Donald Trump.

But prosecutors presented evidence that Reinking was calm and cooperative after his arrest, able to understand and respond to commands. Reinking was naked when he walked from the crime scene, but when he was captured nearly two days later, he was dressed and carrying a backpack loaded with water bottles, sunscreen, a pistol, ammunition, a Bible and several silver bars. And prosecutors said he had asked to talk to an attorney after his arrest.

Travis Reinking listens during the victim impact statements at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Jurors are hearing testimony about whether or not to make parole possible after 51 years in prison for Reinking, the man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018. Jurors on Friday rejected Reinking’s insanity defense as they found him guilty on 16 charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)



