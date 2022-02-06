Sections
Watson Chapel rolls to rout of Hamburg

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 2:10 a.m.

It was a day late, but Watson Chapel was not short of offense in posting a 78-33 win over Hamburg in boys basketball Saturday.

The game was postponed a day because of weather, but that did nothing to slow down Khamani Cooper. The junior guard had 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists to lead the Wildcats (14-8, 8-2 in 8-4A), who remain two games behind Magnolia for first place in the conference.

Senior Christopher Fountain had 19 points and 8 rebounds, and senior Antwon Emsweller totaled 15 points and 5 rebounds. Sophomore Ja'Kori Phillips added 9 points and 4 rebounds.

Hamburg fell to 2-15 and 0-9.

Watson Chapel will host Star City on Tuesday.

GIRLS

Hamburg 40, Watson Chapel 33

In Hamburg, Keyundra Sanders scored 12 points, but Watson Chapel (4-17, 4-6 in 4A-8) could not complete a comeback from 24-10 down at halftime.

Kha'leyce Cooper added 7 points in the loss. For Hamburg (5-10, 1-5) Lainey Tippen scored 12 points and Skylar Watkins added 10.

Print Headline: Watson Chapel rolls to rout of Hamburg

