I do not want to be writing about this. I am sitting in an Airbnb in Little Rock, three minutes from UAMS, where my beautiful, precious, nearly perfect daughter will have her third back surgery in the morning. She had nightmares about it last night, so neither one of us slept very well.

What I do when I can't sleep is read. Last night I made the foolish choice of reading the Opinion section of this paper, catching up on stuff I missed in the last couple of weeks. It was neither soothing nor boring enough to be a sleep aid. It did, however, take my mind off our situation as I pondered the well-being of not only my child, but all the children of this state.

For the seventh consecutive year, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed a proclamation declaring January 23-29 "Arkansas School Choice Week." In light of that ignominious celebration, several people felt it necessary to offer their opinions about school choice.

Of the three I read, one politician skirts the issue of what school choice means while declaring she fervently fights for it; one pro-voucher lobbyist asserts school choice means the right to choose to divert public tax dollars to send children to a private religious or charter schools, or even home- school; and finally a public school teacher appropriately cites the Public School Choice Act of 2015, which codifies into Arkansas law what school choice actually means, which is that parents have the choice to transfer their children from one public school where the child resides to another public school outside that district.

I understand this because I did it. When my two oldest kids were little, my brother Jim was the principal at County Line Elementary School, about 30 minutes away from our home in the Ozark district. Because I believed my brother was the best principal on the Earth, I wanted them to go to school where he was.

It was no big deal. I filled out the form on the Department of Education website, both schools approved it, and Grace and Harper became County Line Indians. Years later, when Jim was hired as the superintendent of Ozark Public Schools, and--in my view--turned into the greatest superintendent on the Earth, they moved with him back to our district, my alma mater, and became Ozark Hillbillies.

In our family of teachers and administrators we've always believed in school choice, which seems to create healthy and friendly competition amongst area schools. But we do not support the school choice of "Arkansas School Choice Week," which is the school choice of the lobbyists, and unfortunately, therefore, a majority in our state Legislature.

As so often happens, the term has been co-opted to mean something other than how it is defined in Arkansas law. The group that came up with "National School Choice Week" is a nationwide movement funded by billionaires who want to privatize education.

Much like Critical Race Theory, it has become a catch-all term that is useful in soundbites. Some might argue those co-opting these kinds of terms do so for nefarious reasons, to deliberately confuse people and rouse a political base, but I'd rather give folks the benefit of the doubt.

I really believe most people--even many using the term "school choice" in their writing and speaking--do not know what it means. It sounds great. We Arkansans love having choices. It's a term that immediately conjures thoughts of freedom, independence, the ability to exercise our God-given rights.

And it is those things when applied as intended by our Constitution. Why should the government dictate where our children go to school? It shouldn't. No parent wants that. Arkansas law protects us from such government overreach.

Parents of 92 percent of the children in Arkansas choose to send their kids to public schools, and most of those are rural. Touting "school choice" as the option for rural parents, which is to say most of Arkansas' parents, to take their child out of the local public school and receive a government voucher that will pay for a private religious or charter school is at best ill-informed, and at worst dishonest.

In urban areas there may very well be potential for such a choice. In rural areas there are virtually no charters and very few private religious schools. The choice, like the law says, is between public schools, and no voucher is needed for that.

However, for each and every voucher the state provides--mostly in our few urban areas--the amount of tax money available to public education everywhere is diminished. In states where voucher programs have expanded like some are pushing for here, the quality of public schools has lessened dramatically for lack of funding. And the communities and children who are hurt the most are the ones already most vulnerable.

One of our deepest and longest held values in this state--as well as this nation--is that education is a basic right, and we use our public tax dollars to fund it so that all of our citizens have a chance to learn. Parents have the right to opt out of sending their kids to public schools, but not to evade taxes that pay for all Arkansas kids to have access to good public schools. It's the same concept as other things we use taxes for, like roads.

Imagine if a billionaire-funded lobby created an "Arkansas Road Choice Week" to celebrate all of the options we deserve as citizens. Speakers from various pavement companies say, "You may choose to participate in the public road system, but since everyone has their own unique needs, you may also choose to take tax dollars out of the public road system and use that money, through a voucher, to pave your own driveway.

"Don't worry, the state won't regulate your driveway, or require you to let others drive on it, just as it doesn't regulate private schools and charters or require them to serve all students. It is your right to use public tax money in the way you decide is best for your family."

Is this logical? Does it reflect our values in Arkansas? Every man for himself using tax dollars to pave our own driveways, even if it means as a state we soon have dangerous, impassable highways? Of course not.

And it is equally wrong that Arkansas lawmakers focus so much energy on policy--often through bills written by out of state organizations--that affects 8 percent of our children at the expense of the 92 percent who depend on public schools.

Just like our public roads need improvement, I see the problems with public schools, and believe we should work to fix them. I also trust there are many with good intentions who, because of real frustrations with public schools, support expanded school choice.

But good intentions can sometimes produce terrible consequences. I believe our legislators--especially those serving rural voters--need to face those consequences and be held accountable for the damage expanded school choice promises for their own home districts.

Sometimes I drive deep into the mountains of my area of the state, down back roads that time seems to have forgotten. There are rusted trailers, shacks that barely stand, old houses with trash piled in the yard. Children live there. Our own Arkansas children. Children who look out of those windows and see a beacon of hope in education.

There is no charter or private religious school within driving distance of these homes. And for many it wouldn't matter if there were, because even if one of the least of these children received a voucher or "scholarship" to a place like that, no one could drive them. And such schools aren't required to provide transportation.

But there's a public school district that sends a big yellow bus every day down those roads. There's a hot breakfast waiting. And there's opportunity for any child to seize, regardless of life circumstances they had absolutely no say in.

Lawmakers who support vouchers should take some of these drives and remember who they represent. We must all remember these children when we use the term "school choice." And we must use our agency as voters to ensure access to a good public education remains a choice for all Arkansas children, not just a select few.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.