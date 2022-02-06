THEATER: Robinson Center has the room where 'Hamilton' is happening

Little Rock audiences will finally get a pandemic-delayed chance to be in the room where it happens when Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hit musical “Hamilton” hits the stage this week at Robinson Center Performance Hall.

The run opens with a Tuesday-night preview and continues for 16 performances through Feb. 20. (The “Angelica” tour, one of three current “Hamilton” road troupes, will also play Fayetteville’s Walton Arts Center, March 22-April 3.)

The revolutionary show (book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda) is equal parts opera, Broadway musical, rap and R&B. It’s the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, from both a contemporary and current perspective.

Edred Utomi plays the title role, with Josh Tower as his friend-turned-adversary Aaron Burr. David Park plays the split role of the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson; Tyler Belo splits Hercules Mulligan and James Madison. Playing the Schuyler Sisters: Zoe Jensen as Eliza, Stephanie Umoh as Angelica and Yana Perrault as Peggy. Paul Oakley Stovall plays George Washington; Peter Matthew Smith plays King George III.

[RELATED: Miranda pleasantly surprised at 'Encanto' craze]

MOURNING HOMECOMING

Stovall made an unscheduled early trip to Little Rock last month while the tour was in Fort Worth to make funeral arrangements for his father, Charles Jerome Stovall Sr., who died Jan. 16.

The elder Stovall, originally from Cotton Plant, served in the Army and was a graduate of Arkansas AM&N College (now the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff). He moved to Chicago (where Paul was raised) and managed Social Security offices in Chicago, Philadelphia and Little Rock. He and his wife, Joyce Marie Stovall, moved to Little Rock about 25 years ago, Paul Stovall says.

“These are some of the themes of ‘Hamilton,’” he says. “Time goes forward. You have to take life as it comes.”

Paul Oakley Stovall (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

In the wake of his father’s death, life is coming at Stovall in the way of stories … stories about Charles Stovall Sr. that his son had not previously heard.

“I’m getting so many calls from so many people that have so many stories,” he says. “And then I think about ‘Hamilton’ again: ‘Who lives? Who dies? Who tells your story?’”

His father’s best friend from college, Stovall adds, “is calling me, telling me all these stories, funny stories, about my dad. Little kids I grew up with, played Little League baseball with — my father was the coach — grown men now, sobbing, saying, ‘He was the best dad in the neighborhood, he taught us baseball, he taught us bowling,’ and I’m thinking, ‘My dad?’ I never knew all the kids in the neighborhood wished my dad was their dad.

“So there’s that perspective of who tells the story. My perspective is completely different. I’m just finding that people are more than what you think they are, no matter how close you are to them, no matter how close you think you are.

“And/or who they were as young people, and who life forced them to become. Who they were as a 25-year-old. You weren’t there; you don’t know. And I’m just being completely blindsided at how generous, how helpful, how kind [he was]. And he was those things to me, but on a level that was seemingly in his natural spirit to be that way.”

THREE-YEAR TOUR

Stovall has been with the “Hamilton” national tour since late July 2018, a little over three years, “with a little covid break.”

He says his role is “about 50-50” split between dialogue, mostly rap, and singing. “Eliza is the only character that doesn’t rap at all,” he adds. “She sings through the show.

“It’s an opera; the spoken word, the rapped rhythm, singing, it’s all like a scene, it’s all communication — there’s no fat on this meat. You are pushing through the scene and telling the story, no matter what you’re doing. And that goes for the dancers, too. They really push the story forward, just as important as any words you hear up there.”

Stovall says the touring production is no different from what you’d see in a sit-down production, either on Broadway or in a major city. And that’s because it serves the same audience no matter where it is.

“Out of the 2,000 people in the theater, there’s someone who really needs this show,” he says. “They really need to hear what we’re doing, they really need this message. It could be a parent who got dragged there who didn’t think they would enjoy it; or it’s a young kid, it’s their dream … to finally see it on stage, to see people who look like them up on the stage.

“It doesn’t matter to me if I was doing it out in a field with three people and two microphones and just a piano — this story is so strong, it’s important to get it out there. And it’s one of those pieces that survives time. It’s gone through several presidents; it has a different meaning to society as it goes on. That’s the mark of a classic.”

He agrees that the story approaches what we consider to be “history” from a different perspective.

“A lot of people in America didn’t get it growing up,” he says. “What we’re taught is one thing, and ‘Hamilton’ flips it on its head. So I think it’s good for all young people in that sense.

“Of course people have opinions. Anything that is challenging the public perception of what we’re doing is going to have a reaction, especially on social media. And to me, that means it’s succeeding, because it’s forcing the conversation that we need to be having.”

Peter Matthew Smith plays British King George III, who gets his own featured solo in "Hamilton." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Joan Marcus)

ANOTHER ‘LOCAL’ CONNECTION

Stephanie Umoh, who plays Angelica Schuyler, appeared in the 2018 off-Broadway production of “Little Rock,” Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj’s play about the Little Rock Nine and the 1957 desegregation of Central High School. Maharaj directed several shows (including “Dreamgirls” and “Intimate Apparel”) for the Arkansas Repertory Theatre and his “It Happened in Little Rock” opened the 2007-08 Rep season.

TICKET LOTTERY

Producer Jeffrey Seller and promoter/presenter Celebrity Attractions are putting together a digital lottery for Hamilton tickets, with a limited number of $10 tickets available for each performance.

The first week’s lottery has already come and gone, but for the second week, for performances Feb. 15-20, apply online via the official “Hamilton” app (available in the Apple App and Google Play stores or at hamiltonmusical.com/app) through noon Thursday. You must be 18 or older; only one entry per person. No purchase or payment is necessary to enter or participate; each lottery winner can buy up to two tickets, which you can pick up at Will Call one hour prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

‘Hamilton’