Whoopi and the Nazis

Never watching the panel television show "The View" hasn't kept me from forming opinions about it. But since those opinions are admittedly based on the way the show is reflected in the funhouse mirror of our entertainment culture--where its content is chopped up into snippets to be used as parody and/or political chum--I shouldn't pretend to know what it is about.

It serves as caulk for advertising. Its purpose is entertainment, but it might be Voltaire's salon, for all I know.

Still, let me go out on a limb and say that Whoopi Goldberg is not my idea of a public intellectual and that a two-week suspension is just a nice vacation.

There's no reason to think she's not an intelligent person who is up on current events, but my guess is that she's not on television because she's a deep thinker, but because she's a colorful personality who has built up equity with audiences through years of appearing in movies and on television.

Which is another way of saying she is a celebrity, a word that some of us eye with suspicion, though all it really means is she is more known for being known than for whatever first brought her to the public's attention.

In the '80s she was primarily a monologist, a creator and performer of one-woman stage shows that combine comedy and pathos. She was a protege of Mike Nichols. In 1984, Vanity Fair compared her to Lenny Bruce. It was not undeserved. David Remnick profiled her for The Washington Post. Whoopi Goldberg was not a hack; her stories had moral heft and the capacity to alarm.

She had a character named Fontaine, a speed-rapping junkie who wears gold cowboy boots, a headband and oversized sunglasses. Fontaine presents as the stereotypical urban hustler good white liberals recoil from in real life.

Breaking the fourth wall, Goldberg leans into this, playfully teasing the audience; when a woman in the front row offers up her hand for Fontaine to kiss, he tells her he wants the one with the diamonds on it.

"I'm glad you was cool enough to play," the junkie says. "I notice you didn't clutch your pocketbook. But, you know, a lot of people can't handle me. I don't understand it, 'cause, like, I feel like I'm a friendly person. But, you know, some people's attitude really drove me out of the country a while back."

Fontaine then begins to describe his trip to Europe, a bit that at first appears to be a shaggy dog routine. He's funny talking about flight attendants and airline food and friendly gate agents informing you your flight has been overbooked.

Then he arrives in Amsterdam on a tour he's financed by fencing stolen gold escargot forks. His first stop is the house where Anne Frank and her family hid from the Nazis during World War II.

Fontaine describes the layout of the house.

"And, as I was perusing the area, I noticed a small staircase leading up to a big bookcase, and I'm into books, you know, I got a Ph.D in literature from Columbia," he says. When the audience laughs, he responds: "I know you don't think I was born a junkie. I have an education. I got a Ph.D I can't do s--- with so I stay high so I don't get mad."

He walks upstage to mime pulling a book from the shelves. This operates an imaginary lever that slides the imaginary bookcase back and reveals a hidden room, with "a row of huge windows and all the window panes are blacked out so there ain't no sunlight coming in. And, you look at the walls that are surrounding these windows and they are covered in this kind of wallpaper, got little flowers on it."

The wallpaper is peeling. There are old black-and-white photographs of movie stars from the '30s and '40s pinned on one wall. Fontaine looks up at a skylight and knows this is the attic where the Frank family hid.

"That kinda like threw me 'cause this ain't something I was really on top of in terms of history," he says. "My forte is American history from the '20s to the present time."

The audience laughs. A little uncomfortably.

Fontaine looks at them.

"Now why is that hard to believe? I mean, I'm a junkie, but I'm not stupid in some respects. A lot of educated people got what I got and that should not surprise you. And don't let this skin tone get you in the trick bag here. See, don't think that that's all there is here. A lot of people are just like me ..."

Fontaine then goes on to contrast the Black struggle for civil rights in the United States and the Holocaust. He says Black people weren't prepared for "people getting blown away in cars or little girls getting blown up in churches ... we knew it was gonna be a struggle."

On the other hand, the Jews had already been integrated into European society. Many of them had adopted a "this is gonna pass" attitude toward the antisemitism of the '30s. By the time they realized what was happening, it was too late.

Living in a ghetto is different from hiding from the Nazis in an attic. In a ghetto, Fontaine says, you can "go outside, cruise around."

"But the Franks were stuck in this room for two years. And it wasn't like they was leaving," he says. "They got in there, they had 20 hours a day of non-movement."

Then he freezes for a single minute in complete silence. There are some nervous twitters, but for the most part the audience is with him.

"Nerve-wracking, ain't it?" he says. "Yeah, and I discovered, just like you just did, that I couldn't do it."

Fontaine bolts from the room, and finds himself staring straight at a sign that reads: "In spite of everything, I still believe that people are good at heart."

This upsets him. Who would dare put this sign up, in this place? He means to write a letter in protest.

But then he discovers the words are Anne Frank's.

"Of course it sounds childish because Anne Frank was a child, and children can always see the good in the worst of situations," he says. His troubles, his "trivial pursuits" are insignificant when compared to the awesome horror of the Holocaust.

So he decides "what I was gonna do, what I should try to do, was adopt this philosophy somehow, this in spite of everything."

Race is a social construct, as imaginary as the room Fontaine constructed on that stage. That doesn't mean it doesn't matter, particularly not to those who are deemed to be of one race or another for purposes of extermination by some monstrous government or group.

We should be careful of how we frame history, ever mindful that not everyone is really on top of things. They might mistake us for an authority, just because we're on TV, on in the newspaper.

Maybe Whoopi Goldberg was not as precise as she should have been. In spite of everything, I believe she is good at heart.

