Williams fights through adversity

Williams at a glance

SCHOOL Conway Christian

CLASS Junior

POSITION Guard

HEIGHT 5-7

NOTEWORTHY Averages 17 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 49% from two-point range, 40.5% from beyond the three-point line and 87.3% from the free-throw line. … Had 33 points in her first game of the season against Baptist Prep. … Averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals per game as a freshman. … Helped Conway Christian win a second straight state golf title in September. … Will get a chance to play softball after having her freshman season canceled because of covid-19 and her sophomore season eliminated due to ankle surgery.

It's nothing uncommon about a high school athlete experiencing a litany of emotions throughout a playing career, no matter how long or short that tenure is.

However, that may be a bit of an understatement for Josie Williams, considering there isn't much she hasn't endured during a nearly three-year career as a multi-faceted performer for Conway Christian.

She knows what it's like to help the Lady Eagles win a state title on the golf course. She knows how it feels to hit bucket after bucket on the basketball court only to see her team lose a heartbreaker in the final seconds. She's even envisioned when she finally takes field for the first time as a member of the school's varsity softball team after having the previous two seasons snatched away from her.

Yet, there's a flip side to the wave of emotions high schoolers consistently ride, and for Williams, there are a few situations – in this case injuries – she's gone through that many her age shouldn't have to deal with.

But for the talented junior, being reactive and proactive simultaneously is what's allowed her to meet adversity head on and play at the superstar-like level she's currently at with the Lady Eagles' basketball team.

After being named to the All-Arkansas Preps Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All Underclassmen team following a freshman season where she averaged 21 points and five rebounds per game, the 5-7 guard has battled through a series of ailments at different points over the past two seasons.

Williams, though, has managed to persevere.

"When things get tough, you just have to stay focused and try to battle through it," said Williams, who's averaging nearly 18 points and seven rebounds for a Conway Christian group that's sitting in third place in the 2A-5 Conference. "I'm a huge competitor, and basketball for me, is like everything. I love to compete, and not being able to do what I love to do was really hard for me. So I was determined to do everything I could to get back out on the floor."

That determination was tested in December of Williams' sophomore season, when she found out she'd have to have right ankle surgery after breaking it the previous summer.

In retrospect, she played the entire first half of that season on a broken ankle. Physicians did inform her that she could still play on it and wouldn't have to have that procedure until after the season, allowing her to carry on until she was forced to stop.

"I played two games after that, and then I ended up tearing every single ligament in my left ankle," Williams explained. "Nothing was broken, it was just severely sprained. I was in a boot and on crutches for six weeks, so you know that was tough."

As a result, she missed the team's next 12 games but attacked rehabilitation in the same fashion she usually does against opposing defenses. Her relentlessness allowed her to return in time to play in a pair of postseason games just before the season ended. Shortly thereafter, she had surgery on that nagging right ankle, which essentially involved removing a bone while reattaching ligaments that had pulled away.

Again, the rehab process for the next three months was extensive. But by July, she was back on the court and playing with her summer traveling team.

"She's the ultimate competitor," Conway Christian Coach Trey Lynch said. "She's one of those that you have to run out of the gym. ... she's the hardest worker. When she decides she wants to do something, she's going to do everything in her power to make it happen."

Williams started this season off with a bang, scorng 33 points in the season opener against Baptist Prep. Williams, who admitted that she was extra excited in that first game, followed that up with a blazing run in November, including an impressive showing against stiff competition at the Dandra Thomas Invitational at Conway, before she was against stopped in her tracks.

"I had an MCL sprain about two weeks before conference started," Williams said. "So I was out for two weeks straight and missed, I think, three games, while we were heading into conference. That kind of just threw a little hiccup in our plans.

"I was out, couldn't practice for two weeks, and it kind of got our chemistry off a little bit."

Williams' absence, albeit not a long as it was the season prior, was felt immediately. Conway Christian managed to hold its own while she was out, but as she alluded to, the Lady Eagles were out of sorts a bit as soon as they entered 2A-5 play.

But things have since picked up for the Lady Eagles. Conway Christian (13-10, 9-5), which has no seniors on its roster, has won 10 of its past 13 games, with Williams back causing all kinds of problems for other teams. She's got plenty of assistance, too, with Ashlyn Kinley, Mallory Mallone, Kara Keathley and others sharing the load on both ends of the court.

"The kids are starting to gel at the right time," Lynch said. "I've really been pleased with the way they've been playing since Christmas. We've got two freshmen and one sophomore in our top six, and they've all been doing a great job.

"They're all growing with confidence, individually and collectively. I probably over-scheduled a bit early, and we took some lumps that may have set us back some. But in the long run, it was good for them, and hopefully we've got a little left us for a stretch run here over the next few weeks."

Williams is plenty confident in what she and her team is capable of doing as the regular season winds down. She said she believes what's transpired over the past 13 games for the Lady Eagles can be carried over into the playoffs, and that could be an uncomfortable sight for future opponents.

"We're super young, but we've got a lot of talent," Williams said. "We have more talent this year than we've had in the past. The key is just figuring out how we all work together, basically our team chemistry. But we're getting to where we need to be.

"If we're clicking on all cylinders and have our chemistry down, our best is really good and definitely state-championship caliber."