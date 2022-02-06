Williams' late drive lifts Sooners in 2OT

NORMAN, Okla. -- Madi Williams drove to the hoop and scored with nine seconds left in the second overtime to give 18th-ranked Oklahoma its 20th win this season, a 101-99 victory over West Virginia on Saturday.

Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds. Taylor Robertson scored 26 points with seven three-pointers and had the tying points at both the end of regulation and the first overtime.

Kelbie Washington added a career-high 17 points and seven assists before fouling out and had Skylar Vann 14 points for Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12), which has won four straight. The Sooners reached 20 victories for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Ari Gray scored a career-high 25 points and Kari Niblack had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-9, 4-6). Madisen Smith added 18 points and Jayla Hemingway a career-high 16, with both making four 3-pointers. Gray fouled out in the second overtime and Niblack in the first OT.

There were 57 turnovers, 33 by the Mountaineers including 20 Oklahoma steals. Four players fouled out with Oklahoma going 24 of 35 at the line and West Virginia 17 of 21. West Virginia shot 50% to Oklahoma's 44% but the Sooners made 13 of 28 from the arc to 8 of 15 for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia had the only double-digit lead of the game for less than a minute in the third quarter. The game was tied at 59 heading into the fourth.

Robertson made three free throws to tie the game at 78-all with 15 seconds left in regulation and West Virginia missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

West Virginia had a five-point lead midway through the first overtime but Robertson sent the game into a second overtime with a three-pointer with 29 seconds left.

Oklahoma swept the season series, beating West Virginia 88-76 on Jan. 19.

NO. 11 IOWA STATE 76,

OKLAHOMA STATE 58

AMES, Iowa -- Emily Ryan was 6-for-6 from three-point range to lead No. 11 Iowa State to its 20th win of the season to match the best start in school history as the Cyclones completed a season sweep of Oklahoma State.

Iowa State picked up its 20th win in 23 games to start the season, matching the start of the 2000-01 squad. The Cyclones now have won 9 of their first 11 Big 12 Conference games to start the season for the fourth time in school history,

Ryan knocked down four three-pointers in the first half, sparking Iowa State to a 42-28 lead at intermission, hitting 61.5% from the floor in the first half, including 6 of 10 from behind the arc as a team. The Cyclones finished the game shooting 49.1% from the floor (27 of 55) and hit 10 of 22 shots from distance.

Ryan finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists with three steals. Lexi Donarski added 17 points, Ashley Joens contributed 14 points and Morgan Kane added 11 points and seven boards.

Lauren Fields led Oklahoma State (6-14, 1-10) with 19 points and seven rebounds. The Cowgirls were limited to 22-for-57 shooting from the floor and were 8 of 20 from distance.

NO. 16 BYU 62,

GONZAGA 50

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Paisley Harding scored 22 points and No. 16 BYU erased a 15-point halftime deficit by holding Gonzaga to just 15 second-half points in a victory that handed the Bulldogs their first West Coast Conference loss.

BYU bounced back from an upset loss at Portland, Gonzaga had its seven-game win streak snapped.

Kayleigh Truong scored seven of Gonzaga's 20 first-quarter points as the Bulldogs leapt to a 20-10 advantage after one and a 35-20 advantage at intermission. BYU came alive in the third quarter, with Harding pumping in 12 points as the Cougars outscored Gonzaga 19-3 to take the lead, 39-38, heading into the fourth quarter and cruised to the finish.

Harding was 8 of 12 from the field and was 4 for 4 from the line for BYU (19-2, 9-1). Lauren Gustin posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Shaylee Gonzales had 11 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Melody Kempton led Gonzaga (17-5, 8-1), posting 10 points and seven rebounds.

NO. 22 FLORIDA GULF COAST 73,

LIPSCOMB 55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kerstie Phills finished with 15 points and eight rebounds to power No. 22 Florida Gulf Coast to its 14th consecutive victory with a romp over Lipscomb.

Phills sank 5 of 7 shots from the floor with two three-pointers for the Eagles (21-1, 10-0 ASUN), who earned their 28 consecutivre win on the road -- tops in the nation. Florida Gulf Coast has won 32 conference games in a row and its only blemish this season is a 58-55 loss to Princeton on Dec. 1.

Tishara Morehouse added 11 points for FGCU. Morehouse, the reigning ASUN player of the week, had been averaging 25 points over a four-game span since the Eagles lost leading scorer Kierstan Bell (23.4 points per game) to injury. Seneca Hackley had 10 points and Tyra Cox scored nine with 12 rebounds.

Cox scored all of her points in the first half and Hackley added eight in nine minutes of play off the bench to guide FGCU to a 41-26 lead at halftime. The Eagles shot 52% overall and made half of their 12 three-point attempts. Lipscomb shot 33% in the first half but sank 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

Phills scored nine in the third quarter and FGCU upped its lead to 58-38.

Reserves Sydney Shelton and Maddie Cook topped the Bisons (8-14, 3-6) with 10 points apiece