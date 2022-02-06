North Little Rock notebook: Pulaski Tech hosts Broadway singer;Williamson to give Tip-off Club talk

Pulaski Tech hosts Broadway singer

Broadway actress and singer Renee Elise Goldsberry will perform at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Goldsberry is best known for her performance as Angelica Schuyler in Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Hamilton." Goldsberry has won a Tony award and a Grammy award for her performance.

The event will take place at the college's Center for Humanities and Arts theater. Tickets are $50 to $70.

Williamson to give Tip-off Club talk

Arkansas Razorbacks legend and NBA champion Corliss Williamson will be the featured speaker Monday at North Little Rock's Tip-off Club.

Williamson, a two-time All-American, played for the Razorbacks for three seasons, leading them to an NCAA championship in 1994 and a runner-up finish in 1995.

He was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 1995 NBA draft and played 14 seasons, winning the 2002 Sixth Man of the Year award and an NBA title in 2004 with the Detroit Pistons.

The event begins at 11:45 a.m. at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel. As part of the event, a male and female high school basketball player will be honored.