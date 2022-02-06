Xi, 4 heads of state huddle on closer ties

BEIJING -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a meeting Saturday with his counterpart from Egypt, saying the two countries "share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests."

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi was one of at least four heads of state who met Xi after attending the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, seeking closer ties with China.

Describing China's ties with Egypt, Xi "hailed enhanced political trust," citing cooperation in fighting the pandemic. Their partnership is a model of "China-Arab, China-Africa and China-developing world solidarity," Xi said, according to CGTN, the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV.

"China and Egypt share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests, pursuing common development, enhancing their people's well-being and promoting fairness and justice in the world, as the world is undergoing changes unseen in a century," Xi said.

The nations will "continue to support each other on issues related to core interests and major concerns," he said.

Since taking power in Egypt, el-Sissi has overseen a widespread crackdown on dissent and opposition, jailing tens of thousands of people and drawing international criticism.

In 2017, the government arrested dozens of Uyghur students studying at Cairo's Al-Azhar University and deported them to China amid Beijing's crackdown on Muslim minorities.

During the pandemic, Egypt has received several free shipments of Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus vaccines. China also says it helped set up Africa's first vaccine production in the country.

El-Sissi is one of more than 30 world leaders and heads of major international organizations who flew to Beijing for Friday's opening of the Winter Olympic Games.

Xi, who hasn't left China since 2019 because of the pandemic, is holding a series of meetings on the sidelines of the Games with leaders whose countries are eager to strengthen relations.

By around midday Saturday, Xi had also met with the heads of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Serbia. The leaders of Argentina, Ecuador, Qatar and Poland are also among those in Beijing.

The meetings follow a summit between Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that underscored the growing alignment of their authoritarian countries' positions as they push back against the world order dominated by the U.S.

The two leaders oversaw the signing of more than 20 agreements covering trade, energy and other fields, and issued a joint statement in which China backed Russia in opposing NATO's expansion.

While China formally eschews all military alliances, the sides have held a series of joint war games, including naval drills and patrols by long-range bombers over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. In August, Russian troops for the first time deployed to Chinese territory for joint maneuvers.

All of the leaders of the five former Soviet republics of Central Asia also traveled to Beijing, highlighting the region's increasingly close ties to its eastern neighbor. Trade is booming between China and the region, a key source of gas and other resources for the Chinese economy.

In his meeting Saturday with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi said China is "unswerving in its support for Kazakhstan's safeguarding of its own independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity."

China expressed support for Tokayev's government during deadly street protests last month, though unlike Russia, it did not send troops to help restore order.

"China is ready to deepen security cooperation with Kazakhstan," Xi said, according to CGTN.

Tokayev "thanked China for supporting Kazakhstan's efforts to reject external interference and maintain its own security and stability," the broadcaster said.

Xi's meetings with Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic were equally upbeat, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

In his meeting with Vucic, who has been criticized for his increasingly authoritarian rule, Xi hailed the "ironclad friendship" between China and Serbia, saying the countries enjoy "high-level political mutual trust."

The U.S. and several other Western democracies declined to send dignitaries to Beijing under a diplomatic boycott to protest China's human-rights record and policies targeting Muslim minorities in the far-west Xinjiang region.