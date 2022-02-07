1 killed in Walnut Ridge house fire, police say

One person was killed in a Walnut Ridge house fire Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:30 p.m. dispatch received numerous 911 calls reporting a residence fire in the 400 block of Northeast 3rd Street, according to Police Chief Jordan Cooksey.

Upon arrival, the fire department discovered one person dead inside the residence, Cooksey said.

Due to extensive fire damage, police are waiting for assistance from state police fire investigators, according to police.

The victim has been sent to the state Crime Lab for positive identification, Cooksey said.

The cause of the fire was not known Monday.