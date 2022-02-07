3 killed, 3 hurt in crashes on Arkansas roads, troopers say

Crashes in Arkansas over the weekend killed three people and injured three others, troopers said.

In rural Greene County, a Paragould man died Sunday evening after his vehicle overturned and threw him, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

James Clayton Fears Jr., 34, was driving a 2000 Ford west on Arkansas 358 when the crash happened just before 7:10 p.m., the report states.

The vehicle, which was coming out of a curve, ran off the road. Troopers said the Ford over-corrected, causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise, leave the road and overturn, troopers said.

The driver was ejected from the Ford while the vehicle rolled over, according to the report. Fears died as a result of the wreck.

In Washington County, a Cave Springs man was killed Saturday after he lost control of his vehicle and spun onto Interstate 49, troopers said.

Paul Brungardt, 50, was driving a 2004 Jeep north on the I-49 on-ramp near Sunset Avenue when the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m., according to a separate report from state police.

Troopers said the vehicle spun into the center lane and was struck head-on by a tractor-trailer.

Brungardt was brought to Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, where he died, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and icy.

In Miller County, a 19-year-old was killed and three people were injured early Saturday evening, according to troopers.

Mecedric McFadden Jr., of Mineral Springs was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on U.S. 67 when the wreck happened at about 6:15 p.m., according to a preliminary report from state police.

The vehicle entered the eastbound lanes and struck the front driver’s side of a 2019 Ford F-250. McFadden was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck, troopers said.

Two passengers in the Ford Focus, a 20-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, were injured in the crash, the report states. Troopers said the driver of the Ford F-250, a minor, was also hurt. They were transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 39 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.












