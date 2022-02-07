Agricultural expo set to return on Thursday

The Four States Agricultural Expo returns Feb. 10 at the Four States Fairgrounds at Texarkana from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

The expo brings together growers and producers from a four-state area to learn about the latest research findings and resources available for row crops, commercial horticulture, livestock and forages, integrated pest management, feral hogs and wildlife, home gardening, lawn, pond and more.

The event is a joint project of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture (UADA) and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, with experts from both agencies presenting workshops, according to a news release.

"This is an opportunity for our growers, cattle producers and homeowners to hear the latest research-based information from specialists and county agents -- research that is conducted at local farms throughout the state," said Carla Due, the division's Ouachita District director. "By disseminating this information in a timely manner, it can benefit their operation."

The event is typically one of the larger gatherings of farmers and ranchers in the four-state area, although it was canceled last year due to the covid-19 pandemic. Organizers are planning for 300 people, said Jennifer Caraway, an agent with the Division of Agriculture's Miller County extension office.

Caraway and Arkansas extension agents in Little River, Sevier, Polk and Hempstead counties served on the expo planning committee along with agents from Bowie, Morris and Red River counties in northeastern Texas.

"We're offering 16 to 18 sessions throughout the day," Caraway said. "We try to have a good variety so there's something for everyone."

The expo is free, open to the public and includes a hamburger lunch. There is a $10 fee for Texas Department of Agriculture license holders who wish to receive continuing education units for attending the workshops. As many as five continuing education units are available for licensed pesticide applicators, and as many as four units are available for certified crop advisors.

Concurrent programs will begin at 8:30 a.m. and include the following topics and speakers:

8:30 a.m.

Livestock Nutrition -- Daniel Rivera, director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center in Hope, UADA;

Pecan Orchard Management -- Jackie Lee, associate professor, Fruit Research Station, UADA;

Common Problems in Home Gardens -- Brian Triplett, Red River County agent, and Robert Grant, Morris County agent, Texas A&M;

9:45 a.m.

Aquatic Pond Weed Control -- Blair Griffin, Johnson County agent, UADA;

Managing External Parasites of Livestock -- Sonja Swigger, Stephenville Research Center, Texas A&M;

Blackberry and Blueberry Management -- Monte Nesbit, Texas A&M Horticulture Sciences;

Row Crop Weed Control -- Tommy Butts, extension weed scientist, UADA;

11 a.m. Sessions

Feral Hog Control -- Jennifer Caraway, Miller County extension agent, UADA;

Pest Control Around the Home and Farm -- Sonja Swigger, Stephenville Research Center Texas A&M;

Pecan Variety Production -- Monte Nesbit, Texas A&M Horticulture Sciences;

1 p.m.

Broadleaf Weed Control in Pastures -- Blair Griffin, Johnson County agent, UADA;

Using Annual Forages to Fill Gaps in Forage Production -- Kenny Simon, program associate, UADA;

Honeybee Pests Management -- Jon Zawislak, entomology and plant pathology instructor, UADA;

Rice Update -- Jarrod Hardke, rice extension agronomist, UADA;

2:15 p.m.

Safe Use of Farm Chemicals -- Ples Spradley, pesticide assessment specialist, UADA;

Arkansas Pesticide Applicator Training -- Jennifer Caraway, Miller County extension agent, UADA;

Texas Required Auxin Herbicide Training -- Brian Triplett, Red River County agent, Texas A&M.

For more information, visit https://www.uaex.uada.edu/farm-ranch/4-states-ag-expo.aspx. To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.