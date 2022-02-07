Arkansas' new covid cases, hospitalizations continue to decline; deaths rise by 36

Arkansas posted one of its smallest daily increases in coronavirus cases so far this year on Monday as the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state fell for the seventh day in a row.

Continuing an uptick in deaths, however, the state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 36, to 9,867.

Due to slowdowns testing and reporting on weekends, the state's new case numbers tend to be smaller on Sundays and Mondays than on other days.

Still, except for Jan. 29 and 30, when the Health Department didn't release daily numbers as it switched to a new data system, the 729 cases added to the state's count on Monday was the smallest daily increase since Dec. 26.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 16, to 1,477, its lowest level in three weeks but still just above its previous peak of 1,459 during the surge driven by the delta variant last summer.

During the current wave of infections from the omicron variant, the number peaked at 1,819 on Jan. 26.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 2,616.

It was the first time the average had been below 3,000 since the week ending Jan. 1.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 5,277, to 33,038, the smallest total since Jan. 4.

Dropping for the second day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Monday by 11, to 218.

After rising the previous two days, the number who were in intensive care fell by 28, to 432.

Partly because of delays in reporting, health officials have said the number of covid-19 deaths reported each day in Arkansas is likely to remain high even as the state's new cases and hospitalizations fall from the heights they reached during a surge of infections driven by the omicron variant.

Over the past week, the average per day was 34, the highest average over a seven-day span since the week ending Feb. 3, 2021.

The state's record average is the 46 deaths per day that were reported the week ending Dec. 22, 2020.

During the delta surge, the highest average was the almost 33 a day reported the week ending Sept. 13.