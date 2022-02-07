Arkansas vs. No. 1 Auburn: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparisons

WHEN Tuesday, 6 p.m.

WHERE Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 18-5, 7-3 SEC; Auburn 22-1, 10-0 SEC

COACHES Auburn: Bruce Pearl — 158-93 in eighth season at Auburn and 620-238 in 27th season overall; Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 63-24 in third season at Arkansas and 173-58 in seventh season overall in Division I.

STREAK Arkansas won 8; Auburn won 19

SERIES Arkansas leads 36-20

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Auburn 75-73 on Jan. 20, 2021, in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App, the Varsity Network app and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by ESPN2 and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Tom Hart (play-by-play), Dane Bradshaw (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (sideline)

BETTING LINE Auburn is a 2-point favorite, according to VegasInsider.com.

NOTABLE Arkansas is 22-5 against Auburn in Fayetteville … The Tigers have won 19 consecutive games … Arkansas has won eight consecutive games and held opponents to 36.6% shooting during the streak … Arkansas is 1-12 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams. The victory was over North Carolina, 65-64 in Pine Bluff, on Feb. 12, 1984 … JD Notae leads the Razorbacks with 78 assists and 57 steals … Auburn is 7-0 in road games … Arkansas is 13-1 in Walton Arena with the loss to Vanderbilt 75-74 … Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl is 9-8 against Arkansas, including 5-3 at Tennessee and 4-5 with the Tigers … Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman is 2-1 against Auburn … Wendell Green leads Auburn with 113 assists … Chris Lykes is averaging 9.4 points off the bench for Arkansas and Davonte Davis is averaging 8.7 … Jaylin Williams leads the Razorbacks with 32 charges taken. He’s averaging 13.9 points and 10.4 rebounds the last eight games … Auburn center Walker Kessler has 97 blocked shots … The Tigers' 10-0 SEC start is their second best. They started 12-0 during the 1958-59 season.

AUBURN PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT; YR.; PPG; RPG

G Allen Flanigan, 6-6; Jr.; 7.1; 3.5

G Wendell Green, 5-11; So.; 12.9; 3.9

G K.D. Johnson, 6-0; So.; 13.5; 2.9

F Jabari Smith, 6-10; Fr.; 15.3; 6.7

C Walker Kessler, 7-1; So.; 11.4; 7.9

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2; Sr.; 18.7; 4.6

G Stanley Umude, 6-6; Sr.; 10.7; 4.4

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6; Sr.; 10.8; 5.3

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10; So.; 9.4; 9.1

F Trey Wade, 6-6; Sr.; 3.6; 2.0

TEAM COMPARISON

Auburn – Arkansas

80.3 Points for 78.6

66.4 Points against 68.0

+4.4 Rebound margin +5.9

+0.5 Turnover margin +2.3

45.1 FG pct. 45.5

32.5 3-PT pct. 30.6

72.6 FT pct. 74.4