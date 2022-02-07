Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Jan. 24

Burger King

4125 S. 26th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit not posted.

King Burrito

2000 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Fly strips with dead flies are hanging over food prep areas.

Noncritical violations: Two pans of ground beef cooling in walk-in cooler at 153 degrees. Pans were stacked together and covered. Sprite bottle with spray nozzle is being used for oil/water on grill area.

Kum & Go

2710 S.E. Moberly Lane, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No written bodily fluid events cleanup procedures available.

Kum & Go

2811 E. Central Ave., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer spray bottle and hand sanitizer bottle present in prep area handsink at time of inspection. Spray bottle not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No written bodily fluid events cleanup procedures available. Permit expired.

Kum & Go

800 S.E. J St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs and bacon being stored above ready-to- eat items in cold hold unit to left of walk-in beverage cooler.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. No written procedures for bodily fluid release cleanup procedures available.

Lacarreta Kitchen

1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 7, Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at hand washing sink. Items in refrigerator are not date-marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Marco's Pizza

1902 S. Eighth St., Suite 5, Rogers

Critical violations: Pizza sauce prepared on site stored in container on top of prep table without refrigeration during operating hours. Temperature of sauce measuring 46 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager. Posted permit expired July 2021.

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: Zero ppm concentration of chlorine from dish machine after multiple runs. Shredded cheese in ice bath at 45 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Jan. 25

AOI Sushi

211 N.E. A St., Suite A, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Chick-Fil-A

4893 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Battery dead in hand towel dispenser at kitchen hand washing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

CVS Pharmacy

1749 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired 10/31/2021.

Denny's

2209 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Floors have a buildup of greasy grime. Dust buildup on fans in walk-in cooler.

F.R.E.S.H. Dhabiha Halal Market

2505C S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Boxes of food and drinks stored directly on floor.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Good Vibrations

2500 N. 17th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

India Plaza

1400 S.W. Susana St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Dairy products in open air cooler around 46 to 47 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips.

Moonbroch Brewing

117 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: Restrooms lacking proper handwash signage.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Ice scoop being stored on top of unsanitized ice machine.

Suvidha Indian Groceries

1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Ceiling is high with exposed pipes and HVAC material.

Jan. 26

Checos Tacos

203 E. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Prepared foods in refrigerator beneath prep table lacks date marking.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager.

Cracker Barrel

2307 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wire racks in hot and cold holding equipment has buildup of grime and food debris. Ventilation hood over where green beans were being cooked had an accumulation of dust on filters. Buildup of grime and food debris on walls and on floor especially under equipment.

Curry Point

2505A S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Two freezers have duct tape holding together their door. Surfaces throughout the entire kitchen have an accumulation of grease, food and dust. Some areas to note are: vent above grill area, outside surfaces of prep coolers, shelves in walk-in cooler, outsides of food storage containers (like rice, flour, seasonings, etc.), walls throughout food prep area and handles to all coolers.

Kobe Sushi

1702 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Tofu in cooler at 46 degrees. Crab salad in walk-in cooler not date marked.

Noncritical violations: None

Los Cerritos Market Taqueria

303 N. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: No paper towels at handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No documentation for certified food protection manager.

Thai Basil

3301 S. Walton Blvd., Suite 25, Bentonville

Critical violations: Inside of ice machine has an accumulation of black residue. Missing date marking on cut tomatoes and other items in walk-in cooler. Raw chicken thawing at room temperature, still frozen. Knives stored in between table and wall.

Noncritical violations: No chlorine test strips available. Walls in kitchen, particularly in food prep areas, have an accumulation of food residue and grease.

Jan. 27

Anime Cafe

111 S. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Casey's General Store

111 Main St., Centerton

Critical violations: Two cartons of shell eggs stored on top shelf of walk-in refrigerator over ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on site.

Comfort Suites

2011 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food manager available at time of inspection. Test strips for quaternary ammonia expired 10/14/16.

Dollar General Store

111 Commercial St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Milk residue on bottom of refrigerator in back storage area.

McDonald's

2601 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bottom shelf of freezer in kitchen had buildup of food and crumbs. Toilet tissue not available in women's restroom. Tile falling off around mop sink area.

Panda Express Restaurant

2775 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee handling raw meat products did not wash hands between glove changes and cooking other food items or handling pans for serving line. Hot holding temperatures were inconsistent with the shrimp and spring rolls on the serving line.

Noncritical violations: Permit posted is expired.

Pho Thanh Restaurant

1204 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Peanut sauce was uncovered in crock pot. Multiple containers of pho broth in walk-in cooler at varying degrees between 44 degrees and 54 degrees. Chicken at 149 degrees in walk-in cooler. Chicken is being stored in large, covered buckets that are stacked on top of each other. Spices for pho broth were stored in metal containers on floor in kitchen area. Containers of chicken seasoning were being stored outside near back door.

Noncritical violations: No hot water available at hand wash sink.

Taco Bell

1050 US. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not lather the back of hands prior to rinsing the soap off. Ensure employees are trained in proper hand washing procedures.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer in the pass through reach-in. Repeat violation. Permit not posted.

Wok N Roll Hibachi

901 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Wiping cloths stored on surfaces and not in sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: Quat test strips not available.

Jan. 28

Barnes & Noble Booksellers

261 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired.

Hilton Garden Inn and Bar

2204 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Apples in two fruit bowls for customer self-service do not have a protective coating over parts which will be eaten.

India Mart

3400 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 12, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Kentucky Fried Chicken

903 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Wiping cloth bucket concentration under 200 ppm quat.

Noncritical violations: Wall around mop sink is coming apart and there is some missing caulking.

La Finca Express

1203 S. Monte Ne Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Cardboard boxes of food items being stored directly on floor of walk-in cooler. Permit expired.

McDonald's

100 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand towels at hand sink near drive-thru.

Noncritical violations: Lockers containing cleaning supplies and other items have a greasy buildup on front. Floor of walk-in freezer has large amount of grime. Floor under equipment has an accumulation of grime.

Papa Johns

231 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Jan. 24 -- Allen's Discount Grocery Store, 60 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista; Bella Vista BGC, 2260 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Dollar General Store, 1760 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista; Fulbright Jr. High School Concession, 5303 S.W. Bright Road, Bentonville; Whataburger, 4335 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Jan. 25 -- Dollar General Store, 17691 Marshall St., Garfield; Dollar Tree, 198 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge; Suvidha Indian Groceries, 1200 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Jan. 26 -- ANH Montessori School, 2730 N. Woods Lane, Rogers; Casey's General Store, 1531 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Children's Hour, 2501 S.W. D St., Bentonville; Los Cerritos Market, 303 N. Bloomington St., Lowell; Slim Chickens Restaurant, 1400 S.E. Eagle Way, Bentonville

Jan. 27 -- Alexander Baking Co., 210 S. First St., Rogers; Brick Lane, 113 S. Second St., Rogers; Fresh Harvest, 211 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Mustard Seed Daycare, 3701 S.W. H St., Bentonville

Jan. 28 -- Arkansas Early Learning, 1902 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville; Springhill Suites, 2304 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Texas Roadhouse, 2922 S. 26th St., Rogers; Kennedy Coffee, 2501 S.E. 14th St., Suite 1, Bentonville; Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4409 W. Walnut St., Rogers