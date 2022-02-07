Braves stave off late Lions charge

Shawn Williams made one of his four 3-point baskets to pull the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff within 53-52 with 4:13 left, a good time for the Golden Lions to regain momentum and win what was all but a back-and-forth game.

Then, Byron Joshua hung in mid-air long enough to give Alcorn State University a basket, and Keondre Montgomery threw down a windmill jam for the highlight reel to extend the lead.

The Lions played chase the rest of the way, as the Braves escaped Pine Bluff's H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday with a 70-64 victory.

The big culprit in the Braves' win, aside from reserve forward Darrious Agnew's 15 points and Montgomery's 14, was the 28 free throws Alcorn State (8-14, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) took, including 10 in the final 35.5 seconds. They made 19 of 28 for 67.9%.

UAPB went 10 for 14 (71.4%) at the line.

"They got 13 offensive rebounds, and then they got 28 free throws," UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman said. "So, a team that shoots double the amount of free throws that we shoot is unacceptable. We've got to do a better job of getting to the line. If they're going to get to the line and shoot 28 free throws, we've got to be able to get 28 free throws."

UAPB (5-18, 3-7) was outrebounded 42-31, with 4 rebounds coming on the offensive glass.

DeQuan Morris had 20 points and 6 rebounds, with 2 of them on offense, and Williams scored 17 points and pulled down 5 boards for UAPB.

"They really beat us the first and second half on the glass," Morris said. "We've got to get back in the gym and work on it."

Morris scored 16 points in the second half, finishing the game shooting 9 of 15 from the floor. Bozeman said Morris was rushing some of his shots in the first 20 minutes, but added the game slowed down for him in the second half.

"I didn't really eat that much before the game," Morris said, not sure why he didn't fuel up. "I guess I had to get a snack in to get me going."

UAPB led by as much as 1 point and was in front for all of 41 seconds Saturday. Alcorn State's biggest lead was 8 points with 18:45 left in the game, and the Braves needed to hit 9 of 10 free throws to stave off a late Lions charge.

"Give credit to Alcorn State," Bozeman said. "They were the grittier team, and they beat us up on the boards."

OTHER STATS

Joshua added 12 points and Justin Thomas 11 for the Braves. Kshun Stokes had 9 points and 6 rebounds for the Lions.

Alcorn State shot 24 for 59 (40.7%) from the floor but made only 3 of 12 from the 3-point arc. UAPB made 24 of 55 (43.6%), going 6 of 18 at the arc.

NEXT UP

UAPB will host Jackson State at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday.