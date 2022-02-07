Calendula, nemesia and diascia





Calendula officinalis, commonly called Pot Marigold is a cool season, short-lived annual for us. Native to Europe and the Mediterranean, Calendula produces bright, daisy-like flowers which can be single or double petalled, and come in shades of orange and yellow.





While the flowers are considered edible, I find them a bit bitter. They can be used whole as a garnish, or dried and ground for use as a culinary dye. Dried calendula petals produce a pale-yellow dye that can be used on fabrics or in cooking, or to dye Easter eggs. Early American colonists actually used calendula to color butter and cheese. This is a plant that can be grown in the fall, where it will grow until a hard frost occurs, or in the late winter until extreme heat hits. We can often find small transplants, but you can also grow them from seed. Does best in well-drained soil in full sun.

Nemesia





is another cool season annual. While it grows best in full sun, it will last longer in the garden if given some protection from the full afternoon sun. Native to southern Africa, the plant produces clusters of flower heads with individual flowers having two-lipped tubular flowers.





The original plants were pink or purple but there are a myriad of flower colors and combinations now.





They will do well from late winter until hot summer weather appears, or again in the fall until a hard frost.

Diascia or Twinspur





is another annual which thrives in cool weather. It comes in a wide range of colors. It struggles in a hot, humid summer, but it is considered winter hardy in zones 7 & 8. I planted it one year in the fall, and it bloomed non-stop until a hard frost. It was a mild winter and it bloomed sporadically off and on after that, but it survived. It burst into bloom in the spring and continued until around mid-June when it got leggy and thin, and I pulled it. You may see it listed as a perennial, but for us it would be best grown as an annual. The flowers have four petals and on the back of the bloom you will see two prominent spurs which gives it the common name Twinspur.





Supposedly the spurs contain oils which are popular with bees.