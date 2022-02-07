Chargers' QB good for two TDs





LAS VEGAS -- From Darius Leonard's rambling pick-6 on the opening drive to Mac Jones' blissfully enthusiastic Griddy dance at the two-minute warning, the Pro Bowl's Vegas debut was a messy, chaotic show.

And Justin Herbert, Maxx Crosby and the AFC stars all won big.

Herbert hit Mark Andrews with two touchdown passes, leading the AFC to a 41-35 victory over the NFC on Sunday in the return of the Pro Bowl.

"I think it's a great opportunity to come out here and play some of the best football players this game has to offer," Herbert said. "What an opportunity to learn more about their game, understand them, get to know them and just have some fun."





Jones passed for 112 yards and threw a touchdown pass, and the New England rookie also did a memorable rendition of the Griddy in the first Las Vegas edition of the NFL's annual All-Star game, back from a one-year hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Herbert won the offensive MVP award after passing for 98 yards and finding the Baltimore tight end for two TDs in the first half of the Los Angeles Chargers star's first Pro Bowl appearance. Andrews had five catches for 82 yards.

Crosby, from the hometown Raiders, won the defensive MVP award with two sacks, three batted passes and three tackles for loss in a pleasingly sloppy game featuring seven interceptions, with at least one thrown by each of the six quarterbacks.

"I didn't want to injure or hurt anybody, but I still wanted to have some fun and work on my game," Crosby said. "No matter what it is, we're still in full pads and want to have a little bit of fun."

The AFC has won five consecutive Pro Bowls since the league returned to a conference format in the 2016-17 season. Its players took home $80,000 apiece from Vegas, while the NFC got $40,000.

Kyler Murray passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns for the NFC. The Arizona star made it close when he hit Minnesota's Dalvin Cook for a TD with 2:36 to play, trimming the AFC's lead to six points.

Jones then got stopped on a scramble in the waning minutes, but kept running about 55 more yards to the end zone and celebrated alone with the Griddy, pioneered by Minnesota's Justin Jefferson. After learning his celebration was premature, Jones hit Pittsburgh's Najee Harris for a first down on the next play to allow the AFC to run out the clock.

The Pro Bowl moved to Las Vegas for the first time after a four-year run in Orlando, and a less-than-capacity crowd at Allegiant Stadium mostly cheered for the Raiders and booed their AFC West rivals. Otherwise there was a decidedly mellow vibe on the field from the moment Leonard returned an interception 45 rambling yards for a TD.

Both teams treated the Pro Bowl with all the seriousness it deserves: Tackling to the ground was rare while both teams effectively played two-hand touch, and neither defense put up more than a perfunctory pass rush.

The informal rules to prevent excessive violence were also quite flexible: Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield returned an interception 63 yards for a score to end the first quarter, but only after running through a pretty clear two-hand touch from Las Vegas' Hunter Renfrow.

Renfrow got the day's biggest single cheer when he made a tip-toe TD grab in the back of the end zone.

AFC quarterback Justin Herbert, left, of the Los Angeles Chargers, reacts with AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), of the Las Vegas Raiders, after they were named the offensive and defensive MVPs in the Pro Bowl NFL football game against the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



AFC wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14), of the Buffalo Bills, and NFC cornerback Trevon Diggs (7), of the Dallas Cowboys, leap during an incomplete pass during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



AFC tackle Mark Andrews (89), of the Baltimore Ravens, carries the ball past NFC special teams player J.T. Gray (48), of the New Orleans Saints, during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



AFC quarterback Justin Herbert (10), of the Los Angeles Chargers, looks to pass against the NFC during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



NFC quarterback Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (1) drops to pass against the AFC during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)



NFC wide receiver Mike Evans (13), of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catches a pass for a touchdown above AFC inside linebacker Denzel Perryman, lower right, of the Las Vegas Raiders, as AFC safety Tyrann Mathieu (32), of the Kansas City Chiefs, looks on during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)











