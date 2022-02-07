Forums on closing, repurposing 4 Little Rock elementary campuses go from online to in-person at Southwest High

The Little Rock School District proposal to close four traditional elementary schools has been the subject of three online forums and is now headed to an in-person town-hall meeting on Tuesday.

The forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Southwest High, 9715 Mabelvale Pike in southwest Little Rock.

Each of the previous forums focused on a particular aspect of what Superintendent Mike Poore has called the Blueprint 2.0 for "right-sizing" the number of campuses to the district's current enrollment. Tuesday's forum is not restricted to any one component of the proposal, which also includes some re-location of pre-kindergarten classes.

The proposal calls for:

• Combining Booker Arts and Carver Math and Science magnet schools into one school at the Carver site that would feature science, math and the arts.

• Closing down Meadowcliff and Baseline elementaries and assigning the Baseline pupils to Wakefield and Meadowcliff pupils to Stephens, Watson and Wakefield elementaries.

• Repurposing Western Hills Elementary as the home for Ignite Virtual Academy and sending Western Hills pupils to Bale Elementary. Ignite Academy teachers are currently housed at West School of Innovation and at the Henderson Middle School site.

• Relocating prekindergarten classes at Jefferson Elementary to Fair Park Early Childhood Center, relocating pre-kindergarten classes at Carver to Rockefeller Early Childhood Education Center, relocating prekindergarten classes at Stephens Elementary to Martin Luther King Elementary and relocating Terry Elementary prekindergarten classes to Romine Early Childhood Education Center.

The overall proposal -- to be voted on by the School Board possibly as soon as Feb. 24 -- comes as Poore is winding up six years as the chief executive of the capital city school system. He announced in December that he will retire at the end of this school year.

He was asked at the first forum why he would propose closing campuses just as he is about to leave the system.

Poore responded then and has repeated at online forums last week that he didn't want to leave the problem of closing schools to a new superintendent, as "this is tough stuff" and would shorten any honeymoon a new leader would have with the community.

"It's our responsibility to act in a timely manner on issues that confront us -- on trying to improve the delivery of education and use resources effectively," he also said.

Poore has said that the proposal will result in savings and operational efficiencies as well as benefit pupils.

The savings will support district efforts to raise employee salaries -- the district increased the starting teacher salary from $36,000 to $43,000 this year. The starting salary is to increase to $45,000 in the coming year and $48,000 the following year. Most teachers can expect raises of about $10,000 over three years as the result of the salary plan.

No employee is expected to lose a district job despite the school closures, Poore has also said in the three forums held so far.

As for the benefits to students, closing some schools and filling other elementary campuses to more than 300-plus pupils means that there will be more than one class per grade, allowing for teacher collaboration and planning as well as for full-time school nurses and counselors, Poore has said at each forum.

At Thursday's forum, Poore said in response to questions that the district is not where it wants to be in terms of literacy and math achievement. If teachers are able to collaborate together on the district's new literacy and math curricula, students will be better served, he said.

Frederick Fields, the district's executive director of student services, has said that if the School Board votes in favor of the Blueprint plan, the district will re-open 2022-23 school registration so that pupils affected by the closed campuses can apply for seats in the district's magnet and specialty schools.

Fields said seats have been reserved for that purpose at schools such as Gibbs International Studies Magnet and Forest Heights K-8 STEM Academy.

The latest Blueprint plan comes a year after the district closed and/or re-purposed Henderson Middle, and David O. Dodd and Romine elementaries and started the J.A. Fair K-8 School in a former high school building. Rockefeller Elementary was made an early childhood education center.

In earlier years, the district closed not only Fair but McClellan High to open the new Southwest High. Wilson Elementary was repurposed as an alternative school, and Franklin Elementary and Woodruff Early Childhood Center were closed previously.

There have been new schools as well. Pinnacle View Middle opened in the 2016-17 school year. West School of Innovation adjoining Pinnacle View is new.

Still to come are a new K-8 school at the old McClellan site to replace Cloverdale Middle and serve pupils in the Meadowcliff and Baseline attendance zones. A new traditional high school is planned for the growing part of northwest Little Rock.

At previous, online forums, participants objected to closing Booker Elementary. The school has a gymnasium that has been used as performance space for the school, which has an orchestra and band programs.

Poore and Executive Director for Elementary Education Darian Smith said that modifications would be made at the newer Carver campus to accommodate the arts features now at Booker.

A handful of parents and community members objected to closing Meadowcliff and Baseline before the completion in two years of the new K-8 school at the McClellan location. Meadowcliff and Baseline pupils will have to move twice.

There were also objections to discontinuing use of Western Hills as a traditional elementary.

Poore noted that Western Hills lost 57 students since last year and has an enrollment of 203 pupils now.

Several forum participants have objected to moving the prekindergarten programs, particularly the two classes at Jefferson Elementary to Fair Park.

Poore has said moving the prekindergarten programs at the different schools is intended to free up space for kindergarten through fifth grade pupils. The district relies on those older students for state funding. Prekindergarten programs have a different funding source.

The district's earlier online forums can be viewed on the district's YouTube channel: lrsdlive.com.

The district has created a Frequently Asked Questions section about campus changes on its website: lrsd.org.

Stakeholders may also use an online tool to provide additional feedback. Using smart phones and the district-provided QR code, district community members can access a feature on the district website that will enable them to respond positively or negatively to the proposals and suggest what they believe would be improved recommendations. All submissions will be made public and will be presented to the School Board.