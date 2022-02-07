Foul trouble fails to stop Mavericks

DALLAS -- Luka Doncic went to the bench with five fouls just 53 seconds into the third quarter. Dallas' second-best point guard joined him a little bit later for the same reason.

The Mavericks never lost the lead against Trae Young and Atlanta, beating the Hawks 103-94 on Sunday night.

Doncic had 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists and Jalen Brunson scored 22 points despite sitting for long stretches because of the fouls.

"I'm all about teaching," said Dallas Coach Jason Kidd, who chose not to pull Doncic after the superstar picked up his third foul with 2:50 left in the first half. The Mavericks used a patchwork lineup that looked similar to when the team was battling covid-19 issues earlier in the season.

"There's a bigger picture," he added. "It can happen in the playoffs, it can happen in Game 7. Everybody has to be ready. There's no guarantee Luka's not going to get four or five fouls. It was a teaching moment for our team."

John Collins had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Atlanta. Young missed all six of his three-point attempts and finished with 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting in another meeting with Doncic, the fellow All-Star he was traded for near the top of the 2018 draft.

"It's one of those nights you don't shoot the ball great," Young said. "I felt like I had a lot of really good looks and some open shots that I normally hit. I wish I could get them back and knock them down."

BUCKS 137, CLIPPERS 113

LOS ANGELES -- Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, Jrue Holiday added 27 and Milwaukee pulled away in the second half to defeat Los Angeles.

Antetokounmpo pulled down 10 rebounds, Holidway had 13 assists and Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) 24 points and 11 rebounds.

It is the first time since last April that the Bucks have had three players with at least 24 points in a regular-season game.

Milwaukee led 60-53 early in the third quarter before it went on a 19-3 run over a 2 1/2 minute span to put the game out of reach. Pat Connaughton made four of his six three-pointers during the spurt and Middleton scored five points.

The Bucks' largest lead was 26 points late in the fourth quarter as they won for the seventh time in nine games.

Milwaukee -- which tied a season high in points -- shot 54.5% from the floor (48 of 88) and was 19 of 38 from beyond the arc.

SIXERS 119, BULLS 108

CHICAGO -- Joel Embiid dominated with 40 points and 10 rebounds and Philadelphia overcame DeMar DeRozan's season-high, 45-point game for Chicago.

The 76ers won the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams after letting a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter shrink to four.

They hung on down the stretch to beat the Bulls for the 10th consecutive time. They also knocked Chicago a half-game behind first-place Miami and pulled within 1 1/2 games of the idle Heat. With the 76ers' victory, Miami clinched the best record in the East through Sunday, sending Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff to the All-Star Game in Cleveland to Coach Team Durant.

Embiid simply did what he wanted, hitting 14 of 23 shots.

Tobias Harris added 23 points, and Tyrese Maxey had 16, helping the Sixers shake off losses against Washington and Dallas to win for the sixth time in eight games.

DeRozan finished seven points shy of his career high.

CELTICS 116, MAGIC 83

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Boston played solid defense in a victory over Orlando for its season-best fifth consecutive win.

Boston limited Orlando to 35.8% shooting from the floor and 5 of 25 from three-point range. It was similar to their matchup in November when the Celtics beat the Magic by holding them to 79 points and 32.1% shooting -- both season lows.

Dennis Schröder scored 23 points and hit four three-pointers off Boston's bench, while Al Horford added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Jayson Tatum had 15 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, but he shot just 6 of 18. Brown, who scored a career-best 50 points in victory over Orlando last month, made 10 of 22 shots.

Rookie Jalen Suggs had 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for Orlando, which dropped to an NBA-worst 0-21 when it fails to score 100 points.

NUGGETS 124, NETS 104

DENVER -- Nikola Jokic had 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and Denver handed short-handed Brooklyn its eighth consecutive loss.

Will Barton had 21 points and Aaron Gordon had 17 points and nine rebounds in his return from a two-game absence to help Denver end a three-game skid.

Kyrie Irving had with 27 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn.

CAVALIERS 98, PACERS 85

CLEVELAND -- Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as Cleveland rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana.

Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte.

Jarrett Allen had 15 points and 17 rebounds, and Rajon Rondo added 15 points and a season-high 12 assists off the bench for Cleveland. The Cavaliers made their first eight three-pointers in the fourth.

Duarte paced Indiana with 22 points.

TIMBERWOLVES 118,

PISTONS 105

MINNEAPOLIS -- Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Detroit for its fourth consecutive victory.

D'Angelo Russell returned with 22 points and eight assists after missing four games because of a left shin contusion. Michael Beasley had 20 points off the bench.

Saddiq Bey scored 24 points for Detroit. The Pistons have lost eight of nine.

PELICANS 120, ROCKETS 107

HOUSTON -- Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists in New Orleans's victory over Houston.

New Orleans has won three in a row, and Houston has lost six of seven.

Christian Wood had 22 points for Houston.