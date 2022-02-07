Haiti opposition slams U.S.

A Haitian opposition group is demanding the United States withdraw its support for the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in Haiti, saying the administration's legitimacy is tarnished by delayed elections and Henry's potential connection to the assassination of the country's president.

The opposition group, called the Montana Accord, has called for the United States to act by today -- the date on which President Jovenel Moise vowed to step down, before he was gunned down in his home last year. The government will be rendered unconstitutional by today, according to the Montana Accord and independent experts.

The United States for now is supporting the current ruling party.

"When we look at the history of Haiti, it is replete with the international community reaching into Haitian politics and picking winners and losers," Brian Nichols, assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, said last month. "Our goal in terms of the U.S. government is to avoid that."

As doubts mount that the Henry administration can hold elections this year, anti-government demonstrations have broken out throughout Port-au-Prince, the nation's capital.

Adding to the instability, gangs stormed the airport road Friday, shutting down businesses and putting Haiti's police force on high alert in anticipation of more violence today.

The Montana Accord has called for the formation of a transitional government, with its leader, Fritz Alphonse Jean, at the helm to restore security before ultimately holding elections. By continuing to support the current government, the group says, the United States is essentially choosing a side.

"Insecurity is rampant; fear of kidnapping and rape are the everyday situation of the average Haitian," Jean said in an interview Friday. "This is a state of disarray, and the Henry government is just sitting there unable to address those challenges."

Analysts acknowledge that a transitional government led by the Montana Accord would also be unconstitutional. But they say it would have more legitimacy than the Henry government because the group -- made up of civil society organizations and powerful political figures -- represents a wider array of the population than the current government, which was voted in with an abysmally low turnout.

Senior American officials have urged the Montana Accord to work with Henry's government to chart a path forward and acknowledge that the group is an important partner in achieving a broadly representative political system to help steer the country toward elections.

Henry has said the next government must be formed through elections, not a transitional government.

The Montana Accord contends, however, that Henry has not created a feasible blueprint to improve security and to hold free and fair elections safely amid widespread gang violence, surging corruption and a disillusioned Haitian population.

Adding to the distrust, opposition members say Henry may also be implicated in Moise's killing.

In September, Haiti's top prosecutor claimed the prime minister was in touch with the chief suspect in Moise's death in the days before and hours after the assassination. The prosecutor asked the justice minister to charge Henry formally in the assassination. Henry fired both officials. Henry has denied the allegations.

"The whole system is not trustworthy," Monique Clesca, a member of the Montana Accord, said. "There is no way you can go to elections with Ariel Henry; nobody trusts him after this assassination."

American officials have dismissed the accusations against the prime minister while urging the government and the Montana Accord to achieve a consensus. Henry, a senior American official said in an interview, is viewed as a caretaker and does not have the United States' unconditional support.

Recent presidential elections in Haiti have not represented the total population. Moise was elected in 2016 with only 600,000 votes, in a country populated by nearly 6 million eligible voters.

Still, many Haitian leaders see elections as the only path forward.

"Elections are a must," said Edmond Bocchit, Haiti's ambassador to the United States. "Now it's a matter of when and how are we going to get together to get it done."

"The country has to keep moving," said Wilhelm Lemke, president of the Haitian Manufacturers Association. "And they've kept it from unraveling," he said, but Henry needs to reach out to the opposition to form a more representative government.

But "the prime minister should address the inferences that he may be part of the assassination and all that. By not addressing it, you're bringing water to your detractors," he said. "And you're diluting your moral authority."