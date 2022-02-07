Huskies' freshman posts career-high in first start

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Freshman Azzi Fudd made the most of her first start with a stellar effort against Tennessee.

She scored a career-high 25 points to help No. 10 UConn beat the seventh-ranked Lady Vols 75-56 on Sunday.

"Azzi looked happy playing basketball today," UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said. "Sometimes kids that come in with that kind of hype, it's like an obligation. Today she looked like a happy kid playing a game she loves."

Fudd was playing in only her eighth game this season after injuring her foot in late November. She just returned a few games ago.

"This is not how I expected my freshmen year to go, sitting out so many games and getting hurt," said Fudd, who hit seven of her nine three-point attempts. "This game meant a lot and hopefully I can carry it on to our next few games this week."

This was the 25th meeting in the storied series that was renewed in 2020 after a 13-year hiatus. The teams will play again next year in Knoxville, Tenn. This was the first time since 2007 when both teams were in the top 10.

Fudd got the start when it was announced about an hour before the game that the Huskies would be missing her classmate, Caroline Ducharme.

"The last two games we played she took a couple solid hits and she just wasn't feeling really good yesterday and this morning when she woke up," Auriemma said. "Precautionary, it was best to just keep her out."

Ducharme scored 10 or more points in 10 of the team's last 11 games.

Fudd, who admitted she was nervous before the game, scored the team's first basket -- a three-pointer -- and finished the opening half with nine points as UConn (15-4) built a 32-25 lead. Evina Westbrook had 11 points in the first half.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian), who was scoreless in the opening 20 minutes and missed all seven of her shots, helped UConn blow the game open in the third quarter. She scored the first four points to start a 14-0 run that gave the Huskies a 46-25 lead.

Nika Muhl scored the final five points of the spurt, including hitting a three-pointer that got Auriemma to pump his fist in celebration. Auriemma returned to the bench after missing Wednesday's game at Creighton with an illness that wasn't related to covid-19.

Tennessee (19-4), which has now lost three of its last four games, didn't threaten the rest of the game. Jordan Horston scored 26 to lead the Lady Vols.

In other women's games Sunday involving Top 25 teams, Cameron Brink scored a career-high 26 points and had 14 rebounds and No. 2 Stanford beat Southern California 83-57 to remain undefeated in the Pac-12. Hannah Jump added 12 points, and Lexie Hull, Lacie Hull and Francesca Belibi each had nine for the Cardinal (18-3, 9-0). Stanford extended its winning streak to nine since a 65-61 road loss to No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21. Stanford also extended its conference winning streak to 24 games going back to last season. Jordyn Jenkins scored 20 points for the Trojans (9-11, 2-8). ... Liz Dixon scored a season-high 18 points and Kianna Smith had 16, helping No. 4 Louisville beat Syracuse 100-64. Louisville (21-2, 11-1 ACC) has won six in a row since a 68-59 loss at then-No. 4 North Carolina State in late January. Syracuse (9-12, 2-9) has stumbled since a six-game winning streak, dropping eight of nine. ... Nicole Cardano-Hillary scored 19 points and Grace Berger had 17, leading No. 5 Indiana past Purdue 64-57. Chloe Moore-McNeil added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Hoosiers (16-3, 8-1 Big Ten). Jeanae Terry led Purdue (13-10, 4-8) with 14 points. ... Naz Hillmon had 26 points and 10 rebounds and No. 6 Michigan beat No. 21 Iowa 98-90, overcoming 46 points from Caitlin Clark. Laila Phelia added 24 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Wolverines (20-2, 11-1 Big Ten). Maddie Nolan has 17 points. Clark was the lone bright spot for the Hawkeyes (15-6, 9-3). She and Sydney Affolter each grabbed six rebounds. ... Cate Reese had 19 points and Koi Love came off the bench to score a season-high 16, helping No. 8 Arizona beat Oregon State 73-61. Arizona (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12) has won 15 in a row at home. Talia Van Oelhoffen had 17 points for Oregon State (11-7, 4-4). ... NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and No. 9 Baylor beat No. 15 Texas 63-55. Baylor beat Texas 75-63 on Friday night and the quick turnaround for the rematch happened because a Jan. 9 meeting had been postponed because of covid-19 problems in the Bears program. The Bears (17-5, 7-3 Big 12) have won 13 in a row over the Longhorns (15-6, 5-5) and 27 of the last 28 meetings in the rivalry. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 18 points to lead Texas. ... Zipporah Broughton scored the final four points and Florida scored the final eight to knock off No. 14 Georgia 64-51. Broughton and Merritt led Florida (17-6, 7-3 SEC) with 11 points apiece. Malury Bates had 13 points for Georgia (17-5, 6-4). ... Chloe Bibby scored 21 points and No. 17 Maryland beat Nebraska 80-65 for its fifth consecutive victory. Angel Reese added 15 points and 16 rebounds for Maryland (17-6, 9-3 Big Ten). Ashley Scoggin led Nebraska (17-5, 6-5) with 20 points. ... Jade Loville scored six of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, Ayzhiana Basallo had 10 points with six assists off the bench and Arizona State beat No. 19 Oregon 55-49. Taya Hanson added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals for Arizona State (11-8, 3-3 Pac-12). Endyia Rogers scored 18 points for Oregon (14-7, 7-3). ... Valencia Myers finished with 14 points and eight rebounds to help Florida State beat No. 20 Notre Dame 70-64 for the first time in program history. The Seminoles (11-10, 5-6 ACC) improved to 1-11 against the Fighting Irish (18-5, 9-3). Olivia Miles had 17 points for Notre Dame. ... Deja Kelly scored 18 points, No. 24 North Carolina led 28-2 after a quarter in a 85-38 rout over Miami in the Play4Kay game. Kennedy Todd-Williams scored a career-high 16 points for North Carolina (18-4, 8-4 ACC). Kelsey Marshall led Miami (12-9, 5-6) with 15 points.

MEN'S TOP 25

In men's Top 25 action Sunday, Fabian White Jr. scored 22 points, Jamal Shead had 17 points and No. 6 Houston won its 12th consecutive game by beating Cincinnati 80-58. Taze Moore scored 13 points and Reggie Chaney added 10 for Houston (20-2, 9-0 American Athletic), which hasn't lost since Dec. 2 -- a one-point loss at then-No. 9 Alabama. David DeJulius scored 18 of his 25 points in the first half for the Bearcats (15-7, 5-4). ... Jared Bynum scored a career-high 32 points and No. 15 Providence won its seventh in a row, beating Georgetown 71-52 and sending the Hoyas to their school-record 11th consecutive loss. The Friars (20-2, 10-1 Big East) completed a season sweep of the sputtering Hoyas and have won 12 of 15 against their longtime conference rival since 2015. Aminu Mohammed had 18 points for the Hoyas (6-15, 0-10). Georgetown is nine games under .500 for the first time since going 3-23 in 1971-72, the season before Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. began his Hoyas career. ... E.J. Liddell had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State beat Maryland 82-67. Ohio State (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) led by as much as 22 points in the second half of its fourth victory in five games. It shot 51% from the floor, including an 11-for-26 performance from three-point range. Justin Ahrens and Zed Key scored 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes. Donta Scott scored 25 points for Maryland (11-12, 3-9).