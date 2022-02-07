Keys to success

We're immersed in it, we argue about it, but what are we talking about?

Media--the means of mass communication--includes publishing, broadcasting, Internet, film, video games, and music. Sixty percent of world population is online, most via mobile devices.

With a few exceptions, all forms of media are profit-making enterprises (corporate media); in the U.S., total annual income is estimated at $720 billion. Most American media is owned by a few mega-corporations such as Comcast, Viacom, and Disney.

News media focus on delivering news to the public. Mainstream media (MSM) refers to the main sources of U.S. news. About six million to eight million people watch each of three major network news programs. Each cable news channel reaches two million to three million prime-time viewers. The U.S. has 1,297 daily newspapers; the most-read are USA Today (seven million daily), The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. Other major news sources are social media, radio, and news magazines.

News begins with the reporter, an eyewitness with knowledge of background facts. Reporters often specialize in areas such as business, science, or sports. They keep tabs on government at all levels, from city councils to the White House. Photojournalists document events in pictures rather than words. Investigative reporters follow the trail of deeply hidden injustices or corruption.

Reporting is not highly paid, and journalism can be a dangerous profession during disasters, wars, and civil unrest. Some newspapers and television networks like BBC, CNN, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal have their own global correspondents, but most newspapers buy international reporting from four main wire services: The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse, and United Press International.

By long tradition, news is written up objectively, while opinion is relegated to the opinion and editorial pages. Television has more opportunities than print to grab viewers' emotions, using sensational footage. "If it bleeds, it leads." Cable news is especially problematic, over-balancing news with opinions.

Editors and television producers choose which stories to showcase and which to omit. Any bias that shows up here most likely serves the status quo.

Meanwhile, misinformation and disinformation flood social media and websites, masquerading as news, fooling the unwary.

To avoid mind manipulation, increase your media literacy. Use a wide variety of sources and learn who owns them, their history, and controversies they've been in. Compare coverage, for instance, with online articles from notable foreign newspapers such as the Guardian (UK), Times of India, Le Monde, or Sydney Morning Herald.

Adults do not automatically trust--nor do they automatically distrust--everything they read, hear, or see. Instead, weigh and consider.

Newspapers, although basic to news-gathering, are in a dramatic decline mainly because of Internet competition for advertising. Scores of daily and weekly newspapers in the U.S. have closed in recent decades. Since 2008, newsroom employment has fallen 26 percent. Researchers find that without local coverage, there is less citizen engagement, greater partisan polarization, more government waste, and increased pollution.

Attacking newspapers is like punching out someone who has the flu. For example, take "fake news." The term originally meant "disinformation produced by for-profit websites posing as legitimate news organizations and designed to attract (and mislead) certain readers by exploiting entrenched partisan biases." Then, in a sleight-of-hand, "Donald J. Trump regularly used the term 'fake news' to disparage news reports, including by established and reputable media organizations, that contained negative information about him." (Encyclopedia Britannica) Then Trump followers turned all news media into one scapegoat.

Authorities don't like to have their mistakes pointed out. Even less do corrupt officials and schemers want exposure. In authoritarian countries, the government targets independent media, ransacking their offices and imprisoning journalists. Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's strongman leader and longtime prime minister, sidestepped the problem by owning the country's biggest TV network, biggest publishing company, and biggest advertising agency.

Another strategy is to encourage the public to distrust all information sources except the leader. It's common to trash the MSM, but did these folks ever really follow current events? I suspect they skimmed the headlines, watched network news with its barely 20 minutes of soundbites and high points, or focused on sports and the stock market.

We complain because Walter Cronkite is gone--yet there are plenty of other trustworthy journalists. Viewers could watch PBS News--a full hour of in-depth reporting, presented in a neutral, nonpartisan way. However, some of us don't really want in-depth news; we prefer dramas with clear heroes and villains like a movie.

Unfortunately, real life is not that simple, and a representative government depends on well-informed citizens--people who are media literate.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Twelve Dispositions: A Field Guide to Humans."