Need good character

My heart breaks over the senseless shootings and needless loss of precious lives. So many young people have been deceived by the notion that owning a gun makes them bigger, better, stronger.

I believe the blame for the state of Little Rock, and our country as a whole, can be laid at the feet of unwise, ignorant-by-choice parents, pastors, teachers, community leaders and every silent voice. This is not about a specific political party nor any particular race. It is about teaching personal responsibility for one's own behavior. It's about understanding that our thoughts and beliefs give birth to our behavior and our behavior begets consequences beyond ourselves.

Good families, good schools, good churches, good role models, and good social environment all work to form our character. Character does not come through DNA, nor is it dependent on financial status or IQ. Prison does not produce good character. Winning the lottery would have no positive effect on one's character. Character, morality and integrity are grown from seeds that are planted early into pliable soil (young children); seeds that grow and are cultivated and nurtured.

We should be teaching old and young how to discern the truth and make wise decisions. I pray that our families, churches and communities will wake up before it is too late.

JUDY SMITH

Jacksonville

Protecting Ukraine

It seems there is nothing President Biden won't do to protect the Ukrainian border from Russia. Troops. Military hardware. Sanctions. He appears to be willing to risk a major war to protect that border even though Ukraine is not a NATO member.

Ironically, he's made almost zero effort to protect our own southern border. It is estimated that nearly 2 million illegals crossed our southern border in 2021. And that's just the ones we were able to count. I'm confident thousands more slipped through our diminishing security.

President Trump had the situation pretty much under control and a finished border wall would have been a major deterrent. Of course, Biden canceled the wall immediately after inauguration with no plan to stop the caravan of people invading our country.

Biden assigned Vice President Harris to solve the problem and the only thing I'm aware she's done is make one trip to visit a few leaders in South America. She claims to be working on the "root causes." I've not read nor seen any news coverage of her plan to solve the "root causes." The "root causes" appear to remain the same and nothing is improving. She and Biden have effectively hung out a welcome sign to illegals, drug dealers, human traffickers and an abundance of other criminals.

I consider their lack of action to protect America's border an impeachable offense. Where is the public and media outrage?

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Flag retirement time

The American flag flying over the medical complex across from Lowe's is in tatters. It should be retired. Please.

MARY OKONSKI

Bella Vista

Part of the collective

Thanks to a friend, I have finally found a metaphor fitting for our Arkansas congressional delegation. They are part of the collective: the "Borg."

For those who are not familiar with "Star Trek: The Next Generation," let me explain. The Borg is a collective of individuals who belong to this all-encompassing cult. They have no identity beyond the group. There are no independent ideas, thoughts, or actions. Their one goal is to bring everyone encountered into the one collective. "Resistance is futile" is the mantra as they take over each individual.

And now to our Arkansas congressional delegation. One could say the way this group of men acts, they would appear to belong to their own special "Borg." I wonder if there is any independent thought or ideas. Their spines seems to have been given over to that group that determines what they think or how they vote. For instance, our very own "Borg" could not vote for an infrastructure bill because it might be good for those outside the Borg cult.

Interestingly, on TV, one brave man was able to escape: Captain Picard (a future relative, of whom we are very proud). It was difficult and he was left with emotional scars from his time without his independence.

I wonder if we will see an Arkansan able to retrieve his spine and find that he is capable of individual thought and action. Perhaps others might also find identity outside our congressional "Borg." Resistance really is not futile.

GWENNETH PRICE-PICARD

Little Rock

Before it is too late

Are we going to stand by or lie down and allow Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her dad, Mike Huckabee, to become our next governor? Certainly, Arkansans deserve better, and I hope you agree with me.

You know, as well as I and thousands of other Arkansans, that Sarah is not remotely qualified to be our next governor. What qualities does she have? What experience does she have in local, county or state government? Has she ever held elective office? Has she ever served as a Girl Scout leader? Then how can we expect her to lead various state agencies in our government? Perhaps you are reasoning, like me, that her dad is really teaching her by ramming her with information about what to do and say should she become governor. She has a lot to learn in a short period.

Please, fellow Arkansans, let's not let this coronation happen! Apparently, Sarah has basically said, "I will be Arkansas' next governor and voters in Arkansas can't stop me."

I ask you: Can we?

EARNEST FORD

Maumelle