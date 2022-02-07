Little Rock police ID man fatally stabbed Friday

Little Rock police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed on South Harrison Street on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to 2217 S. Harrison St. shortly after 4:10 p.m. Friday in reference to a battery call for service, according to a Little Rock police report.

Officers found Lawrence Parker, 50, of Little Rock lying in the front yard with what appeared to be a stab wound, police said.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced Parker dead at the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspects had been named at the time of the report.