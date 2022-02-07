Lykes has big role in latest UA surge

UP NEXT

Arkansas men vs. No. 1 Auburn

WHEN 6 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 18-5, 7-3 SEC; Auburn 22-1, 10-0

SERIES Arkansas leads 36-20

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV ESPN2

FAYETTEVILLE -- Before the University of Arkansas basketball team pulled away in the second half at Georgia to win 99-73 on Wednesday night, Razorbacks senior guard Chris Lykes had 9 points, 4 assists and 2 steals in 14 minutes in the first half.

Thanks in large part to Lykes, the Razorbacks had a 53-47 halftime lead.

"I thought that in his minutes, Chris was that guy that changed the complexion and the momentum of the game," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "I thought we stunk in the first half and we played lifeless, and he came in and he gave us a jolt of energy."

Lykes didn't score in the second half, but he added 3 assists and 2 steals playing 5 minutes. He finished with one turnover.

"I thought that was by far Chris' best game overall, both sides of the ball," Musselman said. "Really critical in his confidence building. We hope he can continue to grow through that performance."

Lykes, a 5-7 transfer from Miami, put together another strong game in Arkansas' 63-55 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night in Walton Arena. He had 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 20 minutes without a turnover.

"He's a different player for us the last two games for sure," Musselman said. "And he's had a different approach as well."

Lykes' approach changed after struggles with turnovers and not playing defense with the intensity Musselman demands cut into his playing time significantly.

As Arkansas' sixth man, Lykes averaged 11.7 points through the first 13 games with a high of 26 against Northern Iowa.

Lykes then endured a seven-game stretch in which he averaged 3.9 points, including Arkansas' 76-73 victory over Texas A&M when he had three turnovers in 11 minutes -- two on back-to-back possessions in overtime -- and the Razorbacks were minus-10 points when he was playing.

In the next game when Arkansas won 64-55 at Ole Miss, Lykes came in with 10:39 left in the first half and 24 seconds later had a turnover that led to a dunk for the Rebels.

Lykes was out of the game within 37 seconds and didn't play again.

Musselman said Lykes then began spending more time working in the gym after practice and became more vocal than he has been all season.

"It just came down to if this is my last year in college basketball, I didn't want to be on the sidelines watching," said Lykes, who has a sixth season of eligibility left. "That's cool, too, supporting my teammates, but I wanted to be out there with them."

The turnaround for Lykes began when Arkansas beat West Virginia 77-68 last week. He had 6 points and 2 rebounds in 8 minutes with 1 turnover against the Mountaineers.

That solid game earned him more playing time at Georgia, and he was rewarded again with a key role against Mississippi State.

"Absolutely the exact right approach," Musselman said.

Lykes credited teammates Stanley Umude and Jaxon Robinson, who also are his roommates, with helping him pull out of his slump and regain a spot in the playing rotation.

"They just kept telling me it was going to come," Lykes said. "Just keep working ... If you stay true to that, everything will pay off in the end."

Umude, a senior transfer guard from South Dakota, said he never doubted Lykes would bounce back.

"Chris is a real mature guy," Umude said. "He's level-headed. I don't ever see him get too high or too low.

"He's just ready for the opportunity. I know I have ultimate belief in him. I think he's a great player. Even when he's not playing a lot, he's going to let us know how good we're playing and always going to keep our spirits high."

Lykes made several key plays in the final 11 minutes after Mississippi State tied the game for the ninth time at 42-42. He made a jump shot and hit a basket in the lane as he was falling down to put Arkansas ahead 49-44.

Arkansas wasn't able to convert after Lykes made a steal, but he then had an assist on Jaylin Williams' three-pointer that gave the Razorbacks a 56-52 lead with 1:48 left.

Lykes' three-pointer with 27 seconds left pushed Arkansas' lead to 61-54.

"Chris, he's my guy, and he knows that," Williams said. "In practice, he's locked in, he's talking more.

"He knew his time would come. If you're a confident player and confident in your game, you'll get playing time. He's been playing great defense."

Lykes' six steals the previous two games are double his total of the nine prior to those.

"It's been addressed," Musselman said of Lykes understanding he had to be more productive on defense. "Your best friend as a coach is the bench sometimes, or lack of minutes or lack of a role.

"We recruited him because he's a really talented player and he's really different. When he comes in the game, it's this dynamic difference -- the speed of the game, him digging balls out of the post.

"I just didn't think he was using his leverage defensively, meaning getting under people and bothering them. Certainly his steals and activity defensively has been way better."

Lykes said he's become more focused on defense.

"I just don't want to be a liability out there," Lykes said. "Everybody knows my size is different.

"I would rather be the aggressor on defense. I know that if I play defense, and I'm locked in on the game plan from the coaching staff, and what they want us to do, I'll get some minutes out there."