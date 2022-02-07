Manchin endorses Murkowski's campaign

WASHINGTON -- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska as she faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Manchin, of West Virginia, said he has worked well with Murkowski to build bipartisan support in the evenly divided Senate for legislation such as President Joe Biden's infrastructure package. Manchin said Alaska and the Senate are well-served with Murkowski in office.

"It's hypocritical to basically work with a person day in and day out and then, when they're in cycle, you're supposed to be against them because they have an 'R' or 'D' by their name," said Manchin, who appeared with Murkowski on CNN's "State of the Union."

"Alaska could only be so lucky to have her continue to serve them," he said.

Murkowski faces a primary challenge from Kelly Tshibaka, who has support from Trump and Alaska Republican Party leaders but significantly trails the incumbent in fundraising.

A Democrat has yet to enter the race. The state's last Democratic senator, Mark Begich, lost his reelection campaign in 2014.

It isn't the first time that Manchin has reached across party lines to support a Republican. In 2020, he endorsed Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in her reelection bid.

Manchin had indicated in April that he would support Murkowski if she chose to run again this year.

A member of the Senate since 2002, Murkowski lost the Republican primary for her seat in 2010 but ultimately won reelection after launching a successful write-in campaign. She's joined Democrats several times on high-profile votes, including opposing Trump's effort to repeal the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in 2017 and declining to support the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court justice in 2018.

Murkowski is one of seven Republican senators who voted in favor of convicting Trump in an impeachment trial over his role in stoking the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Murkowski said Sunday that she will offer her support for Manchin, who is up for reelection in 2024.

"If he's running, I'm endorsing him," she said.

Manchin has drawn ire from the progressive wing of his party over his reluctance to back broad climate and social safety net legislation that required the votes of all 50 Democratic senators. After initially indicating he could support a version of that bill, Manchin announced in December that he would not back the Biden-led effort and that the legislation in its present form was dead.

On Sunday, Manchin indicated that he recently talked to Biden, but he said that legislation didn't really come up because of the need for action by Feb. 18 on a separate funding bill.

Manchin reiterated a desire to pass smaller pieces of Biden's proposal with input and support from Republicans.

"These are major changes," Manchin said. "It is going to change society as we know it."