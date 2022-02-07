MASTER CLASS: End your workout with a stress-busting slam

Stress management is a skill that requires self-awareness, education and commitment.

The difference between stress management and stress relief is that the former is almost always intentional, whereas the latter could be unintentional. This week, I will discuss some key methods for managing stress using physical activity. Also, I have an exercise that serves as a nice stress-reduction tool.

Peer-reviewed research has indicated a strong association between stress and physical activity. Certain types of physical activity have been shown to improve mild depression, mood and "state anxiety" -- adverse but transient psychological and physiological reactions to a given situation.

I have been armed with this knowledge for years, and I have plenty of experience with enhanced mood states after a good exercise session. I think most people would agree that they "feel" better after working out.

According to research, low intensity exercises are best for stress reduction. Light jogging, walking and other types of light cardiovascular activities tend to produce the best results for short-term stress and anxiety reduction. Some studies even show cardiovascular activities having an effect equal to or better than medication.

I remember learning this many years ago, and it felt like a great reason to pursue a career in population health.

Although research hasn't shown high intensity exercise to achieve the same benefits with respect to short-term anxiety and depression, I find it even more effective sometimes. There are times when going a few rounds with a punching bag or lifting heavy weights to my favorite music is cathartic. And afterward, I feel relaxed.

Professionally, though, I have always prescribed low-intensity exercise for clients looking to improve their short-term mood states. This prescription is backed by science, and I'll always rely on the research community if I'm questioning a particular course of action.

But for those who are looking to release a little tension with a more explosive exercise, this week's movement is for you. The Diagonal Medicine Ball Slam is a total body exercise that calls for a fast, aggressive move that just feels good.





1. Select a heavy medicine ball and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

2. Hold the medicine ball at chest level with both hands.

3. Extend the medicine ball overhead and twist your torso slightly to the right. This is your "loaded" position.

4. From here, forcefully uncoil your torso and slam the medicine ball down in front of you by extending your arms and crunching your core.

5. Squat down to pick up the medicine ball and repeat for another 12 repetitions.

6. Switch sides and perform the next set of 12.

7. Perform two sets on each side.

I love this exercise as a finishing movement to end a good workout. By that point, I have very little left in the tank, so an explosive exercise gets me motivated to push through it.

Plus, it's just cool to slam stuff on the ground — but be careful if you're on an upper floor. Enjoy!

Director of business development and population health solutions for Quest Diagnostics, Matt Parrott began this column 20 years ago at Little Rock. He has a doctorate in education (sport studies), a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com











