More equal than others

Imagine coming across a job posting which said "only white men need apply." It would violate our most basic principles of fairness and contradict everything that the civil rights movement once stood for.

It would also be illegal.

So how does Joe Biden's pledge to only consider Black women for the current Supreme Court vacancy differ in any way?

How the Supreme Court looks only matters if we make the racist assumption that how someone looks, in terms of race, ethnicity and gender matters; more precisely, that it is determinative of how they think.

The ugly "identity politics" stratagem which Biden is embracing treats people as symbols rather than individuals, as members of a group based on ethnicity or gender or race, and then makes crude stereotypical assumptions regarding their values, experiences, and behavior.

Left unexplained is why the gender or race of any member of the Supreme Court should be of any consequence if that court's duty is to properly interpret the law; more specifically, why there is a "wise Latina" or "Black" way of viewing the law, as a logical exercise, that differs from a "white" or "Asian" way.

We are thus asked, by Biden's proposed action and the rationale presented to support it, to accept the proposition that all Black people (and therefore Black judges) think alike (ignoring the Clarence Thomas heresy) and therefore think differently than white people (who also all think alike, despite the kinds of legal differences we see between white judges like the retiring Stephen Breyer on the one hand and John Roberts or Samuel Alito on the other).

It is difficult to decide which is the most misguided assumption--that pigmentation and gender (and life experience) determine values or that those who share pigmentation or gender have something resembling the same life experiences (which lead them to have the same values and think the same way) or that gender and pigmentation (and shared experience) should somehow influence interpretations of the meaning of the Commerce Clause or the reach of the 16th Amendment.

Values that are derived from life experiences that are, in turn, potentially influenced by gender or race can legitimately influence the behavior of legislators when addressing public policy issues, but should never be factors in dispassionate constitutional interpretation, wherein the goal isn't to draw from but to seek to eliminate such biases to the extent humanly possible.

Going beyond all of this is, of course, the possibility that what Biden has done (or is about to do, which is create a gender/racial litmus test for a government appointment) is unconstitutional, and thus illegal (and no, it is not comparable to what Ronald Reagan did when he put Sandra Day O'Connor on the Supreme Court--Reagan only expressed a desire to appoint a woman at some point and his short list at the time allegedly included Robert Bork, Edwin Meese, and African American judge Lawrence Pierce).

Put succinctly by Andrew Sullivan, Breyer's replacement "will be chosen only after the field is radically winnowed by open race and sex discrimination, which have gone from being illegal to being celebrated and practiced by a president of the United States."

Biden is therefore in the process of violating a fundamental staple of anti-discrimination law--that you cannot exclude people from consideration of employment based on their race or gender.

As Jonathan Turley notes, "In making his pledge, Biden created a glaring contradiction for the court. He is using a threshold exclusion based on race and gender that the court has repeatedly declared either unconstitutional or unlawful for schools and businesses to use in their own admissions and hiring."

We are thus presented with the great irony of Biden violating the non-exclusionary rule to nominate someone for a court that has consistently ruled that violations of the non-exclusionary rule are unconstitutional. In essence, Biden has pledged to violate the Constitution while attempting to fill a seat on a governmental institution that is entrusted with determining constitutionality.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll, 76 percent of Americans (and even 54 percent of self-identified Democrats) believe that Biden should consider more than just Black women when filling the Court vacancy. The hunch is that so many oppose his pledge to do otherwise because they see it for the exercise in gender and racial discrimination that it is. And because they believe that the merit principle rather than race and gender should dictate admissions to colleges and employment decisions and don't want the unjust, divisive racial spoils system that identity politics brings with it.

If most Americans see a more racially just society as one that de-emphasizes race, the racial essentialists who now control the Democratic Party believe that race should be factored into and determine everything.

"Anti-racism" requires racism, or at least the right kind of it. And the battle against discrimination now apparently requires state-sponsored discrimination, only the gender and pigmentation of those being discriminated against changing.

The Supreme Court and all other institutions will be remade along something resembling racial proportionality, with merit an inherently racist concept because it often produces less than proportionate outcomes.

Perhaps the greatest irony of all is that someone like Breyer, whose retirement created the vacancy in question, would be ineligible to fill it under Biden's criteria.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.