• Actress Jennifer Garner was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatrical's Woman of the Year with a parade in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday. Despite frigid weather, she was all smiles as she waved to the hundreds of spectators along the route. "This is crazy. This is nuts," Garner said as she observed the large crowd from a red Bentley, accompanied by theater troupe members dressed in elaborate costumes and drag. Later, the group's iconic pudding pot was bestowed on Garner at a traditional roast, followed by the troupe performing its latest production, "Ship Happens." Hasty Pudding organizers said they chose Garner based not just on her acting career but also because of her record as a philanthropist and entrepreneur. Garner, 49, was nominated for several Primetime Emmys for her role as Sydney Bristow in the television spy series "Alias." She's also been lauded for her work in movies such as "Juno," "Dallas Buyers Club" and "13 Going on 30." She is a Save the Children trustee and has advocated on Capitol Hill and around the nation to raise awareness and funds for the organization. Garner also co-founded the organic food company Once Upon a Farm in 2017, with the goal of providing children with high-quality food grown using sustainable methods.

• Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper dropped a lawsuit against the Defense Department in which he claimed that material was being improperly withheld from his use as he wrote a memoir about his tenure in the Trump administration. Esper's lawyer, Mark Zaid, said last week that the Pentagon had reversed its stance on "the overwhelming majority" of material that officials had deemed classified and thus not for publication. What remained in dispute wasn't central to Esper's book, Zaid said. The lawsuit had contended that "significant text" was being improperly ruled out under the guise of security. Esper had said that some 60 pages of the manuscript contained redactions at one point and maintained that no classified information was being used. The book, "A Sacred Oath," will be published in May, Zaid said. It covers Esper's time as Army secretary, 2017 to 2019, and his 18 months as defense secretary. President Donald Trump fired him via a tweet shortly after the 2020 election. The lawsuit described the period as "an unprecedented time of civil unrest, public health crises, growing threats abroad, Pentagon transformation, and a White House seemingly bent on circumventing the Constitution."

Jennifer Garner, center, performs a kick dance with members of Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals following a parade which honored her as "Woman of the Year", Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Jennifer Garner, center, poses with members of Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals following a parade which honored her as "Woman of the Year," Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



