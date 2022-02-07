OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas farmer's son tells how the milk turned blue

It's Old Odd Word Appreciation Days here at A Word.

Readers have sent in wonderful old words. But before we admire them all, we need to revisit the term "blue-john" as used by Charles Portis in "True Grit."

The 1852 dictionary I consulted defines blue-john as "old skim milk." But reader Karl Hansen -- whose father had a dairy farm that sold milk to the Ozark Creamery at Ozark back when Hansen (who is 84) helped him to hand-milk 60 cows, every day -- can you imagine? -- has a more specific definition.

Blue-john, he says, was watered down milk sold to creameries by farmers less scrupulous than his dad was.

Adding water tinted the milk blue. "A perceptive dairy worker learned to look for that and refused the milk as 'tainted' product," Hansen explains.

Next week we'll talk about "I swan," "gobsmacked" and any other old words you folks want to share.

