OPINION | HOROSCOPES BY HOLIDAY





Happy birthday Feb. 7: If this year was a flower arrangement it would not be the classic style of tight, symmetrical groupings. No. You're in for natural, wild beauty — asymmetry, shocks of color and events blossoming in unexpected proportions. The untamed hours send you into a vivid experience of life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The opportunity is time-sensitive, so if you hesitate or question your instincts, you'll miss it. Decide, act, and you can make adjustments along the way. As you move forward, the clouds will lift, and the sun will light your path.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The better you know yourself, the more fun and relaxed you'll be with others. You'll reacquaint yourself with what makes you laugh, captures your interest and stirs your curiosity.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's someone you'd like to connect with but for whatever reason, you'll have trouble hooking it up. Don't let this discourage you forever. The timing just isn't right yet. Try again in three days.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Influence by example is not only the best way but it may also be the only way now, as many will be stubborn to instruction and resistant to language. This is an opportunity to be the person you wish they were.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Data scientists believe human behavior is more than 90% predictable with a large enough data sample to establish the patterns. You'll be in that unpredictable 10% today as you follow poetic impulses to express your unique humanity.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): While you like to stay busy, there are parts of your work that will deliver no satisfaction. It's a perspective and timing issue. So walk away. Things will be different when you come back to it tomorrow.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You're drawn to do research. Perhaps this is a nice way to say you feel rather nosy on a certain subject. The world couldn't spin without curiosity. You'll channel it respectably.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): We're only on the second month of the year and already it feels like a vacation is needed. Plan some version of a break. And don't forget to plan for the vacation from the vacation because the recovery stretch will be essential.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look at how often you've done just what the situation required. And when you didn't, you learned from those mistakes. So go forward with confidence; the evidence suggests you can trust yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): At the buffet of life, you appreciate all that catches your eye, but to consume it all would be to cause yourself pain. Today you'll show restraint, gravitating to only the most delicious dish and enjoying it to its fullest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll cooperate with others to achieve a joint ambition. The work won't seem difficult with everyone doing it together. Small groups are your forte now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The minute you define yourself, you will change into something other than that. Since capturing your essence is impossible, this is a good day to think about other things, like how you can best support your crew.

SATURN REVEALS SECRET VALUE SYSTEMS

What do you value most? The answer revealed through our interactions could be surprising. Our values might be ordered differently from the story we tell ourselves, but actions don't lie. Values can't evolve if we are in denial about what they are. Under the lunar square to Saturn, accept the truth and become powerfully aligned.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "Does Pluto the non-planet have a place in Tarot?"

A: Pluto may be tiny but he's mighty. He holds a very powerful place in a deck of Tarot cards as the next-to-last card of the major arcana, Judgment. This is the card of resurrection and is reminiscent of the myth of the Phoenix, the firebird that rises from its own ashes to be reborn. Pluto is the planet of transformation, and that's exactly what the Judgment card represents.

The person who draws Judgment from the deck is undergoing a major life transition and is in the process of moving to a higher evolutionary state of being. They've been through the fire, so to speak, and they've risen above it to become a stronger, more spiritual person. Likewise, Pluto's location in your astrological birth chart indicates the area in your life that is ripe for change and promises great personal growth.

Do not make this transition any harder on yourself by resisting this necessary change! One way to know if you're resisting is if you pick a reversed (upside down) Judgment card from the Tarot deck. Change is good.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

If even your flops are successes, you just might be an Aquarius like Ashton Kutcher, whose 2010 movie "Killers" recently made it to No. 8 on Netflix's most popular movies list. Philanthropy is another way Kutcher is typical of his sign. Kutcher, whose natal sun, moon, Mercury and Venus are all in Aquarius, has built houses in Central America, started children's foundations and raised big sums for charities.



