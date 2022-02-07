OPINION | OLD NEWS: Nation gasps as man rejects $1 million inheritance in 1920

Some days are diamonds, and some days are ice.

As Helpful Reader was quick to complain, my Jan. 31 Old News left everybody hanging with its brief mention of an unfamiliar national scandal from January 1922. (See arkansasonline.com/131beck). Quite the lurid little tale it was, too.

I promise to pony up more of the story, but as I type this, sleet or frozen rain sheets down upon the vine-laden tangles of trash trees that line too many power lines leading to my little house, and I must make deadline while my lamp shines.

Translation: You're only getting part of the story today.

Beginning in late 1919, a Massachusetts man named Charles "Barley" Garland repeatedly stunned the known universe by refusing to accept a million dollar inheritance from his dead father. And he did so while quoting Tolstoy.

I say repeatedly, because newspapers across the nation picked up the original reports and updates at different intervals. The result, if you scan Newspapers.com and other digital archives of 20th-century American newspapers, looks like a nation with dementia being surprised over and over by the same news.

Reported by the International News Service and other syndicates, the story rocketed around the nation, generally repeated word for word but under headlines that express diverse editorial reaction:

◼️ Nov. 20, 1920, Hot Springs New Era editorial page: "We Pity Such a Man"

◼️ The Nov. 22, 1920, Oregon Daily Journal: "Idealism Makes Heir Spurn One Million Legacy"

◼️ Nov. 27, 1920, Boston Post: "Garland is Follower of Christ"

◼️ Dec. 17, [probably 1920], The Manning Times of Manning, S.C.: "Dad Leaves Million, Son Turns It Down"

My favorite is from the Nov. 22, 1920, Fort Wayne Sentinel in Indiana: "Charles Garland, With Mushy Mess of Bolshevist Talk, Refuses Fortune."

Even more surprising, he did so as a member of an old society family well known at New York, having land at picturesque Buzzards Bay, Mass. His grandfather was vice president of a New York bank. His dad, James A. Garland, was a club man and yachtsman of Boston.

His mother, Mrs. James A. Garland, had been Miss Marie Louise Tudor, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frederic Tudor — which newspapers were keen to note made Charles a descendant of Tudors.

According to a gossipy feature I read in the Nov. 27, 1920, Boston Post written by Marguerite Mooers Marshall of The the Evening World, Marie was one of the beauties of Boston and Brookline when she married "Jimmie" Garland the first time, in 1893. Later they divorced. But then they reconciled and remarried.

By the way, her father, Frederic Tudor, a former Harvard man, was a farmer at Buzzards Bay known all over Cape Cod as the driver of the No. 1 automobile, having been the first person in Massachusetts licensed to operate a car. His machine was the first registered in 1902, and he still had the No. 1 plate in 1919.

Charles' father died in 1906. In 1912, the widowed Marie Tudor Garland remarried, becoming Mrs. Frances Cushing Green. In doing so, she lost her right to her former husband's legacy, and it passed to their three sons.

SON OF PRIVILEGE

Known to his family as "Barley," Charles was born in 1899. He attended grade school at Eton College in England, and his high school was in Concord, Mass. Then he spent a year at Harvard University on the rowing crew.

He left Harvard as a freshman in 1919 to marry Mary Mildred Wrenn of Dedham, Mass., near Boston. She made her debut to Boston society the year before and belonged to the Sewing Circle and the Vincent Club.

The couple moved into a remodeled stagecoach inn on his mother's farm, Bays End, at Buzzards Bay. There he announced he didn't want the money. Word got around.

The first report I found in Newspapers.com was in The Manning Times, dated Dec. 17, 1919. But the date in that newspaper folio must be wrong. The story quotes Charles as reacting to reaction against the decision he made in 1920:

"I refuse to accept the money because it is not mine. A system which starves thousands while hundreds are stuffed condemns itself. A system which leaves a sick woman helpless and offers its services to a healthy man condemns itself. It is such a system that offers me a million dollars.

"It is blind to the simplest truth known to every child, the truth that the hungry should be fed and the naked clothed. I have had to choose between the loss of private property and the law which is written in every human heart. I choose the one which I believe to be true."

(Getting the year wrong at the top of Page 1 under the title of your newspaper might seem like an improbable error, but it’s actually not that hard to do and not unheard of in Arkansas, either.)

Charles added that he was not refusing based on the origin of the family fortune. He did not know where the money came from, just that he had not earned it.

He had received mail from all over and was galled by letters from ministers urging him to take the money and give it to charity. He said, "It is the man who gives food to the hungry who does good, not the dollars given in exchange for the food. I would be happy to be the man if I had the food to give, but I cannot lend myself to handling the money that is not mine even though the good that might be done is possibly great. ...

"There are great opportunities to do good, but they are in men's hearts and not my check book. A preacher in the name of Christ said this million should have been turned to good, he thinks that God's work is paid for in dollars.

"God's work will never be done until men see that this theory is untrue."

His education had not equipped him for honest labor, he said, but he meant to learn to farm.

PEACEFUL HOME

While he went on quoting Leo Tolstoy, he and Mary were attended by a maid and had plenty of food, both provided by his mother.

A brother, James A. Garland III, lived in another house on the estate. He accepted his inheritance. A third brother, Hamilton Garland, was a sophomore at Harvard and still a minor. Charles thought "Ham" also would renounce the money, but he hadn't decided.

Charles and Mary had a baby when Moores Marshall visited in November 1920. She found "the yellow-haired, blue-eyed, blue frocked little mother reclining on a couch in a quiet nursery, while a small Margaret Garland, not quite 2 months old, had her dinner."

The dainty former society girl supported her husband:

"Of course I approve of my husband giving up the $1,000,000," she testified cheerfully. "I wouldn't have him do other wise for anything in the world since he thinks this is the right thing for him to do.

"Before I married him I had never thought about his theories of wealth and poverty, but he has talked to me about them and explained them so clearly that I can understand and appreciate exactly how he feels."

Meanwhile, the family lawyer explained that the money remained in trust for Charles' children and was accruing interest.

Next week, we learn how Charles claims the money and what he does with it, and how Mary reacts when he makes real his rejection of monogamy as well as money.

