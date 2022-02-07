OPINION: 'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' beautiful experience despite awkward graphics





Pokemon series creator Junichi Masuda adored catching bugs as a child. He loved the thrill of waiting for a rare bug, and the rush of excitement when he found one. The anticipation building before he struck, hoping to catch it. As his collection grew, so did his sense of pride.

This cycle was the foundation for one of Nintendo's most massive franchises. Pokemon's very existence is a love letter to this cycle, something Masuda and the developers at Game Freak hoped to replicate for players.

I can definitively say after playing "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" that it's the first game in the series' more than 20-year history to successfully replicate that thrill.

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus" has already been put through the wringer, prior to its release. When trailers were first released, everyone commented on how terrible the game's graphics seemed. It was easy to draw comparisons to another Switch title, "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," and it was even easier to point out how much worse "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" looked.

There were jagged edges, blurry pixelation, flat textures and more that emphasized just how out of its league Pokemon felt relative to its Zelda counterpart.

And yet, because of the Masuda bug-catching cycle I mentioned earlier, "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" still manages to be a beautiful game. The Pokemon series has always been about more than its graphics, and this game exemplifies that.

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus" begins in Hisui, a setting unlike that in any other Pokemon game. It's set during a time before Pokemon and humans established their relationship, and humans are — rightfully — still terrified of the awesome, destructive power Pokemon possess.

As somebody who's OK with approaching these beasts and catching them, you're immediately tasked by this region's professor to catch as many as you can so that humanity can better understand these creatures.

The game quickly establishes that it's different from earlier games by giving you a new "Pokedex." Unlike other games, where a Pokedex entry would be fully filled out the second you captured a new Pokemon, this game requires you to capture several of the same variety and in different ways that are new to the main series. It's a clever way to consistently make every engagement with Pokemon interesting, even if it's a Pokemon you've encountered before.

Supporting this is the game-play system for encountering Pokemon, which borrows from the mobile game "Pokemon Go." Whenever you approach a new Pokemon in the wild, you need to decide whether to throw a Poke Ball to try to catch it outright — a method derived from "Pokemon Go" — or battle it with your already known Pokemon before trying to catch it.

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus" is clever in balancing these two approaches. To catch a Pokemon without a fight, you have to sneak up on it. You can't steamroll your way through the game by just battling everything, because some Pokemon will get spooked and immediately run away if you try to catch them through combat.

[To see a video from the game, click here » arkansasonline.com/207poke/]

So, I was never bored by any Pokemon encounter. On top of this, the game eventually varies its challenges by presenting you with "Alpha Pokemon," essentially the "Totem Pokemon" equivalent of this generation that pits you against a boss Pokemon with beefed up stats. Defeating the Alphas is usually tied to a main quest line and gives you access to more of the Hisui region.

Other mechanics are clearly inspired by "Breath of the Wild" and earlier Pokemon games. You can use a workbench to make your own items, you can cook, you can change your appearance by chatting with nonplayer character vendors, and you eventually realize (after a lengthy tutorial) that the real joy in this game is when you can just go out and explore on your own.

What makes this game truly different, then, is how it approaches its main mechanic of "Gotta catch 'em all!"

In earlier games, catching Pokemon felt woefully stilted by game mechanics and role-playing game tropes. You'd walk a bit, see a screen transition indicating a random encounter with a Pokemon that you'd hope was the one you were actually looking for, and then you'd decide to either fight or flee depending on what popped up by random generation.

In "Pokemon Legends: Arceus," you can watch a Pokemon spawn in front of you. You can tell right away when it's a rare Pokemon.

You instinctively tense up, knowing your reflexes need to be on-point to capture it. You feel anxious as tension builds to the moment you know you need to strike and try to catch it. It's the sensation Masuda felt in childhood while catching bugs, and the same one Game Freak has been trying to replicate.

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus" rewards exploration, and it encourages players to do so by presenting rare Pokemon or unique experiences.

The game clearly has graphical problems. You will immediately notice the low frame-rate and how textures and objects pop-up in the background despite how close your character is to it, among other problems.

But the game proves that graphics do not make or break an experience. Hopefully, Game Freak will improve upon this aspect, and Pokemon games will eventually look as good as the public clearly expects them to be. But in the meantime, don't discount "Pokemon Legends: Arceus" for its looks.

It's an experience unlike any other in the series.

"Pokemon Legends: Arceus"

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: Nintendo

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release date: Available now

Price: $59.99

