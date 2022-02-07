OPINION | READ TO ME: 'The Great Stink' gives kids sanitation history along with silly word





“The Great Stink,” written by Colleen Paeff, illustrated by Nancy Carpenter (Margaret K. McElderry Books, August 2021), ages 4 and older, 40 pages, $16.99.

When the American Library Association announced its 2022 youth media honors Jan. 24, this entertaining picture book was one of five runners-up for the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal. The medal honors outstanding nonfiction published in the U.S. in English for youngsters in 2021.

The information in this book regards sewerage. The book's subtitle is "How Joseph Bazalgette Solved London's Poop Pollution Problem."

A guaranteed laugh-getter among children, that four-letter word is a red flag to some adults. But this is not a Captain Underpants-style potty-exploitation book. Although entertaining, it explains the serious hazards of human waste pollution by explaining why London got its first great sewer system.

In the early 19th century, polluted water caused recurrent epidemics of deadly cholera. But most scientists believed miasmas — pockets of foul air — caused such diseases. So, to improve public health, Parliament ordered everything stinky to be removed from city streets and dumped or pumped directly into the Thames River.

By 1858, the river was a fetid mess. That summer was hot, and a malodorous fog billowed off the Thames to gag London. City engineer Joseph Bazalgette was set the task of shifting the stinky dumping farther along the Thames — away from London. His sewer construction project was of enormous scale, and it worked.

So, an engineer who did not know the cause of cholera saved London from recurrent cholera epidemics.

Readers learn that burying waste is only safe when done by only a few people in an area, what cesspools are, and how Londoners paid to have them emptied by "nightsoil men" who sold the waste to farmers — as compost.

The book doesn't explain how germ theory arose about the same time, nor does it mention Dr. John Snow, who proved that tainted water and not bad air causes cholera. But it does make an impressive case for bathroom hygiene, and it includes ideas for projects kids can undertake to prevent polluted runoff from reaching rivers and streams.

