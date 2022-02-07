100 years ago

Feb. 7, 1922

CONWAY -- Deputy Sheriff J. I. Summers yesterday arrested Alex Williams, a farmer living about 10 miles east of Conway, and seized a 30-gallon still and worm and about 30 gallons of mash. Williams, the officers said, confessed that he had been making liquor. He was placed in jail in default of bond. Williams pleaded guilty in Circuit Court last month to a charge of making wine and his case was continued until July. It is said he has a wife, five stepchildren, and four of his own children dependent upon him and it was for this reason that the continuance was granted. He told Deputy Summers that he was unable to get work and had to do something to support his family.

50 years ago

Feb. 7, 1972

• A gunman robbed the B and S Liquor Store about 8:15 p.m. Saturday and escaped with $80 in cash and $88 in checks, the police said. James Caldwell, the night clerk, told police the man entered the store, pulled the pistol and ordered him to hand over the contents of the cash register. Caldwell said he gave the man the money and checks and the man fled on foot.

25 years ago

Feb. 7, 1997

MARIANNA -- An Arkansas State Police fire investigator has determined a short in electrical wiring caused a Saturday evening fire that destroyed a downtown floral shop. Fire destroyed the Flower Box and an adjoining two-story vacant building on the south end of Marianna's town square. A third building had smoke and water damage, Fire Chief Jack Gentry said. ... More than 35 firefighters from Marianna, Forrest City, Wynne and Marion helped put it out. One firefighter was slightly hurt when he was blown through a window by a high-pressure fire hose. Fire investigator Barry Roy said the fire began in wiring in the southwest corner of the building, where flower arrangements were made.

10 years ago

Feb. 7, 2012

• The Pulaski County sheriff's office is investigating the death of a North Little Rock man who began having seizures early Saturday morning while being held at the county jail. Michael Hammond, 40, was arrested late Friday night on charges of fleeing and driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the jail around 11 p.m. and placed in a holding cell, sheriff's spokesman Lt. Carl Minden said in an e-mail. Just before 3 a.m., Minden said Hammond began having seizures in his cell. Medical staff members responded, and Hammond was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies then began a death investigation, which is standard procedure for deaths at the jail. Hammond was not showing any signs of illness when he arrived at the jail, Minden said, so he was not seen by a nurse. Inmates are treated upon arriving at the jail if they show signs of illness or have special medical needs, he said. Hammond's body will be sent to the state medical examiner's office for autopsy, Minden said.