Police search for Pangburn man accused of holding daughter hostage

Deputies are searching for a man accused of holding his daughter hostage Sunday morning, deputies said.

At approximately 12:14 a.m. Sunday, Cleburne County deputies were dispatched to a house on Chinkapin Drive South outside of Pangburn related to a possible hostage situation, according to a news release from the Cleburne County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the complainant, who stated Joseph Herrera, 44, of Pangburn, was currently holding their daughter hostage in the home following a fight, the release stated.

The Heber Springs SWAT, state police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams also responded to the call.

State police SWAT were able to rescue the daughter and the search for Herrera is ongoing, deputies said.

Deputies issued an arrest warrant for terroristic threatening, felon in possession of a firearm and other charges and is asking the public for help in locating him, according to the release.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 362-8143.