Pontiff denounces

genital mutilation

The Associated Press

VATICAN CITY -- Pope Francis on Sunday decried the genital mutilation of millions of girls and the sex trafficking of women.

In remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square, the pope noted that the day was dedicated worldwide to ending the ritual mutilation, and he told the crowd that some 3 million girls each year undergo the practice, "often in conditions very dangerous for the health."

"This practice, unfortunately widespread in various regions of the world, humiliates the dignity of women and gravely attacks their physical integrity," Francis said.

Female genital mutilation comprises all procedures that involve changing or injuring female genitalia for non-medical reasons and violates the human rights, health and the integrity of girls and women, the United Nations said.

The practice can cause severe pain, shock, excessive bleeding, infections, and difficulty in passing urine, as well as consequences for sexual and reproductive health.

According to U.N. figures, at least 200 million girls and women alive today have undergone the practice.

The pope also told the faithful that on Tuesday, there will be a day of prayer and reflection worldwide against human trafficking.

"This is a deep wound, inflicted by the shameful search of economic interests, without respect for the human person," Francis said. "So many girls -- we see them on the streets -- who aren't free, they are slaves of the traffickers, who send them to work, and, if they don't bring back money, they beat them," the pope said. "This is happening today in our cities."

"In the face of these plagues on humanity, I express my sorrow and I exhort all those who have responsibility to act in a decisive way to impede both the exploitation and the humiliating practices that afflict in particular women and girls," Francis said.

The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- Spain's prime minister wants to task the nation's ombudsman with the country's first official investigation into the depth of sexual abuse committed by Roman Catholic clergy.

The decision by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, head of Spain's Socialist Party, was reported Sunday by the Spanish newspaper El Pais and confirmed by the government.

The proposal of ombudsman Angel Gabilondo to head the investigation comes days after Spanish lawmakers took the first step toward opening a parliamentary inquiry into the issue of sexual abuse in the church.

The body representing Spain's bishops has rejected opening up a comprehensive investigation. Instead, it encourages victims to report their allegations to offices it has set up in each of the country's dioceses. Critics say that's not enough to give a full accounting of the abuse.

The final go-ahead for a parliamentary committee depends on a vote later this month. If the plan wins parliamentary backing, Gabilondo would be tasked with compiling a report based on the findings of an independent investigative committee, according to reports.

Gabilondo, 72, was named ombudsman in November. He was Spain's education minister from 2009-11 for a Socialist-led government.

"The victims can not be silenced," Sanchez wrote on Twitter later Sunday. "It is time to heal our wound and prevent it from happening again."