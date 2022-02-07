Protesters spur crisis in Canada

TORONTO -- The mayor of Canada's capital declared a state of emergency Sunday as protesters opposed to covid-19 restrictions continued to paralyze Ottawa's downtown area.

Mayor Jim Watson said the declaration highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government. It gives the city some additional powers involving procurement and how it delivers services, which could help in the purchase of equipment required by front-line workers and first responders.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa again over the weekend, joining about 100 who had remained since the previous weekend. Residents of Ottawa have been subjected to the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruptions and harassment in what the police chief described as a "siege" that he could not manage.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has called the protest movement an occupation.

The "freedom truck convoy" has attracted support from many U.S. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, who called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a "far-left lunatic" who has "destroyed Canada with insane covid mandates."

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also backed the protesters, saying on Fox News that "government doesn't have the right to force you to comply to their arbitrary mandates."

A former American ambassador to Canada, meanwhile, urged groups in the U.S. to stop interfering in the domestic affairs of the country's neighbor.

Bruce Heyman, who served as ambassador under President Barack Obama, tweeted: "Canada US relations used to be mainly about solving technical issues. Today Canada is unfortunately experiencing radical US politicians involving themselves in Canadian domestic issues. Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies."

Heyman added that "under no circumstances should any group in the USA fund disruptive activities in Canada. Period. Full stop."

After the crowdfunding site GoFundMe said it would refund or redirect to charities the vast majority of the millions of dollars raised by demonstrators protesting in the Canadian capital, prominent U.S. Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis complained.

But GoFundMe had already changed its mind and said it would issue refunds to all. The site said it cut off funding for the organizers because it had determined that the effort violated the site's terms of service due to unlawful activity.

In Canada's largest city, Toronto, police controlled and later ended a small protest by setting up road blocks and preventing any trucks or cars from getting near the provincial Legislature. Police also moved in to clear a key intersection in the city.

Protesters have said they won't back down until all mandates and covid-19 restrictions are rescinded. They are also calling for the removal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, though it is responsible for few of the measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

RUSSIAN RECORD COUNTS

Elsewhere, Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the omicron variant spreads through the country.

The country's coronavirus task force reported 189,071 new infections Sunday, about 2,800 cases more than the previous day. It marked a continuation of a surge that began in mid-January, when new cases were around 17,000 per day.

Although the number of infections has risen sharply in recent weeks, the task force reported that daily deaths from covid-19 are holding steady or marginally declining. The country recorded 661 more deaths Sunday, compared with 796 on Jan. 6.

Since the start of the pandemic, the task force has reported 12.8 million infections and 335,414 deaths, the highest toll by far in Europe.

Despite the soaring infections, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the country's top business association last week that authorities are not planning any lockdowns or other additional restrictions. Moreover, the government lifted the seven-day self-isolation restrictions for those who come into contact with covid-19 patients.

Russia has had only one lockdown, for six weeks in 2020. And in October 2021, many people were ordered to stay off work for about a week as cases surged.

In recent weeks, a growing number of Russian regions have started introducing restrictions for those under 18, as officials noted that the current surge is affecting children much more than the previous ones. In many areas, schools have either switched to remote learning or extended holidays for students. In St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, minors have been temporarily barred from most public places.

Russia started vaccinating children ages 12-17 last month with the domestically developed Sputnik M shot, which is the same composition as its Sputnik V but contains a smaller dose. According to media reports, only small amounts of the vaccine for teenagers have been made available.

Only about half of Russia's 146 million people have been vaccinated, even though the country was among the first in the world to roll out covid-19 shots.

S. KOREA SEES SURGE

The virus is also surging in South Korea after family gatherings and traditional celebrations held during last weekend's long break for the Lunar New Year holiday. The nation recorded 38,691 new coronavirus cases Sunday, setting another daily record, according to local health authorities.

The country also recorded its 1 millionth known case Sunday. While public health officials had predicted that cases would reach 30,000 per day by the end of the month, such figures have arrived weeks earlier.

The nation was able to keep the virus under control from the beginning of the pandemic through last year with its contact tracing system and social distancing campaign. As recently as the summer, South Korea's total case count was only in the triple digits.

The nation has fully vaccinated 85% of its population, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters. About 55% of its population has received booster shots.

In response to the omicron surge, the government recently shifted from trying to limit the total number of cases to focusing on decreasing severe cases through early detection and treatment.

"Although omicron is twice as contagious" as the delta variant that preceded it, "its fatality rate and rate of severe cases is a third of delta's," Lee Ki-il, a senior health official, said at a news briefing.

2 ATHLETES TEST POSITIVE

In China, the host of the ongoing Olympic Games, only two of the 190 athletes and team officials who arrived at the Beijing airport tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday. It marked a steep decline from Friday, when 20 were forced to isolate.

Two people tested positive among the games' other attendees, a group that includes international journalists. There were 305 total arrivals, China reported.

Each person who arrives in Beijing must undergo a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test at the airport and then isolate in a hotel room until the results come back a few hours later. Those who test negative are allowed to move freely throughout the games' so-called closed loop system, which restricts athletes and others involved with the Olympics to designated hotels and venues.

The closed loop is designed to keep the virus from spreading to the rest of China, which has tried to eradicate covid-19 from its population.

All Olympic attendees undergo PCR tests every day. Of the 72,481 tests taken in the closed loop Saturday, six people tested positive, including four athletes and team officials.

Those who test positive but do not require medical treatment must isolate in hotel rooms, and they are allowed to return to action only after registering two negative tests.

Information for this article was contributed by Rob Gillies and Jim Heintz of The Associated Press and by Jin Yu Young and Daniel Victor of The New York Times.

People gather in protest against COVID-19 mandates and in support of a protest against COVID-19 restrictions taking place in Ottawa, in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)



Trucks attempting to drive down University Avenue between Bloor Street and Queen's Park are blocked by a police cruiser during a demonstration in support of a trucker convoy in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



