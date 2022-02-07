Razorbacks to play at Virgin Islands

The University of Arkansas women’s basketball team will participate in the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam college basketball tournament in St. Thomas, the Razorbacks announced Monday.

The women’s event will be played Nov. 24-26 at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center, and streamed on ESPN3.

The Razorbacks will be joined in event by Clemson, Georgia, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Seton Hall, Virginia Commonwealth and Wisconsin.

Arkansas will be making its second appearance in the tournament. The Razorbacks went 2-1 in 2002, defeating Old Dominion and Hampton before losing 74-72 in overtime to top-ranked Duke.

The last time Arkansas played in a tournament abroad the Razorbacks won it, defeating Wisconsin 68-64 to take home the Bahamas Hoopfest title on Nov. 30, 2019.

Brackets will be announced later following the release of the final NET rankings, which will determine seeding and matchups.



