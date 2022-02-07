Rogers School Board to begin evaluating superintendent candidates this month

Rogers School District profile

Enrollment: 15,603 (as of Oct. 1)

Schools: 23

Employees: 2,100

2021-22 budget: $155 million

Average teacher salary: $59,582

Source: Rogers School District

ROGERS -- The applications are in. Now the work of choosing the School District's next superintendent begins in earnest.

Those interested in the district's top job had until Sunday to apply.

Ray and Associates, the firm leading the superintendent search, will review the applications and begin vetting candidates who appear most qualified for the job, according to Michael Collins, the firm's president.

Those top candidates are expected to be presented to the School Board on Feb. 22. Board members will determine which ones they want to interview. The first round of interviews is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 28 and March 1, Collins said.

After those interviews, Ray and Associates will meet again with board members and help them determine which candidates should advance to a final round of interviews. The date for those interviews has not been set, but it's anticipated they will happen the week of March 7, he said.

Collins declined to say last week how many people had applied.

Nathan Gairhan, board president, said he hopes to complete the search in March.

Superintendent Marlin Berry, 65, announced in October his intention to retire this summer. The board hired Ray and Associates, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in November to lead a national search for his replacement. Rogers hired the same firm in 2016 for the search that landed Berry -- then superintendent of the Olathe (Kan.) Public Schools -- after former Superintendent Janie Darr announced her retirement.

The district is paying the company $20,000 from its general fund, said Ashley Siwiec, district director of communications.

A six-page flyer produced about the job opening promotes Northwest Arkansas as a good place to work and live, provides a description of the School District and lists the qualifications the district is seeking in its next superintendent.

For example, the board wants someone who "possesses the leadership skills, knowledge and sensitivity required to respond to the opportunities and challenges presented by a diverse student body and community," according to the flyer.

Rogers is Arkansas' fourth-largest school district by enrollment. Nearly half of its 15,600 students are Hispanic, and a total of 54 different languages are spoken at homes in the district, the flyer states.

The board also seeks someone with "a strong moral compass that is rooted in justice and equality," experience recruiting and maintaining exceptional staff members and the ability to enhance student performance.

A doctorate is preferred, but not required, according to the flyer.

Two online, public meetings were held in December to gather community feedback on what traits residents wanted in the next superintendent. The district also offered an online survey.

The salary will be in the range of $250,000, depending on education and experience, the flyer states. Berry's salary this year is $272,507, according to district financial documents.

Rogers' next superintendent will be only the third the district has had since 1999, with Darr and Berry being the first two.

Gairhan said Friday he hadn't heard anything regarding number of applicants, but added he anticipates strong candidates will step forward.

He noted the challenges the covid-19 pandemic has presented for superintendents and other educators, and how those challenges have affected interest in education jobs nationally.

"There are a lot of folks retiring and getting out of the business because it's been a tough couple of years with covid," he said.

Berry, a school administrator for the past 40 years, said the pandemic did not affect his decision to retire.

"It was just time. Time to bring somebody else in," Berry said in October.