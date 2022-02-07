Shiffrin gets DQ'd in slalom

BEIJING -- Two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin's first trip down the race hill at the Beijing Games lasted just five turns and mere seconds Monday, ending in a disqualification from the opening leg of the giant slalom that she called "a huge disappointment."

The seventh racer on a course known as The Ice River at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, and the defending champion, the 26-year-old American lost control coming around a left-turn gate, slid and fell on her side. Eventually, she got up and stopped on the side of slope, stuck her poles in the snow and put her hands on her hips.

"The day was finished, basically," Shiffrin said, "before it even started."

She still could have a handful of chances over the next two weeks to become the first Alpine ski racer from the United States to win three Olympic golds across a career. Shiffrin hopes to enter all five individual events in Beijing.

"I'm not going to cry about this," she said, "because that's just wasting energy."

Not long after her competitive day was done hours earlier than expected, Shiffrin headed back out to do some training for the slalom.

That is her next event, scheduled for Wednesday. Shiffrin won that at age 18 at the 2014 Sochi Games, part of a remarkable career that includes a total of three Olympic medals -- there was a silver in the combined at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, in addition to her triumph in the giant slalom there -- three World Cup overall titles and a half-dozen world championship golds.

"Like you can see, anything can happen and it happens really, really quickly," she said Monday.

Shiffrin did not appear overly dejected or emotional by the time she came down the mountain and spoke to reporters. Then she hugged teammate Nina O'Brien and congratulated her on her sixth-place run.

Shiffrin was hardly the only racer to encounter trouble Monday: She was one of 19 of the 80 starters who failed to finish the first run. Only skiers who complete that get a chance to go in the second run, scheduled for later today.

Marta Bassino of Italy, who won the World Cup giant slalom title last season and went two spots earlier than Shiffrin, fell on her left hip, slid down and spun around.

FIGURE SKATING

Fall doesn't hurt Russians

The Russians have solidified their hold on the team figure skating gold medal, despite an unexpected fall by their pairs duo of Anastasia Mishina and Aleksander Galliamov, with two disciplines remaining at Capital Indoor Arena.

Mishina and Galliamov's score of 145.20 points gave their team the maximum 10 points, while a disappointing program by the American duo of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier left a dead heat for the silver medal.

Knierim did a single toe loop instead of the planned double during their opening combination, then put her hand down on a triple salchow and stepped out on their throw triple flip. That was enough to give the Americans just six points, while Japan got a strong program from Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara to pull even with Team USA in second place.

LUGE

Ludwig a clear winner

Johannes Ludwig of Germany is the Olympic champion in men's luge, adding that to the World Cup overall title he won this season.

It's the 11th time in 16 Olympics that a German man -- counting the days of East Germany and West Germany in there -- has won the luge title. Wolfgang Kindl of Austria was second and Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third.

Ludwig led after all four heats. He set the tone for Sunday's final two runs of the competition by setting a track record leading off the third heat, putting more pressure on everyone else in the field to catch him.

Nobody did. Only Kindl came close. Chris Mazdzer was the top American, finishing eighth.

MOGULS

U.S. collects a silver

Jakara Anthony of Australia has captured the women's moguls title at the Beijing Olympics.

Anthony's back flip with a grab at the bottom of the course sewed up the gold medal Sunday on the Secret Garden Olympic course. Her score of 83.09 edged American Jaelin Kauf, who had been poised to pick up the first gold medal for Team USA in China.

Russian athlete Anastasiia Smirnova earned the bronze while defending champion Perrine Laffont of France finished fourth.

The 23-year-old Anthony joins Dale Begg-Smith as the only Aussies to win the Olympic event. Begg-Smith earned his title at the 2006 Turin Games.

SKI JUMPING

Japan's Kobayashi soars

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi has won Olympic ski jumping gold on the normal hill.

Kobayashi jumped last and best, clearing 99.5 meters (326 feet) and had 129.6 points thanks to his graceful style from start to finish that won over the judges.

Austria's Manuel Fettner won silver and Dawid Kubacki of Poland earned bronze.

Two-time ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger is missing the Beijing Games because he tested positive for the coronavirus last week, clearing the way for a new champion in China

SPEEDSKATING

Sweden's gold drought ends

Nils van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold in the 5,000 meters at the Beijing Olympics.

Van der Poel was a big favorite coming into the event as the reigning world champion with an undefeated record in the distance events on this season's World Cup circuit.

He lived up to the hype in the 12 1/2-lap race at the Ice Ribbon oval, turning on the speed at the end to overcome Patrick Roest of the Netherlands with an Olympic record of 6 minutes, 8.84 seconds.

Roest had skated about an hour earlier in the sixth of 10 pairs, initially breaking the Olympic mark in 6.09.31.

It looked as though van der Poel would come up short, too. Then the Swede kicked it into another gear.

He thrilled the sparse crowd by slicing into Roest's time with each stride. Turns out, van der Poel had just enough time to win gold.

The bronze went to Norway's Hallgeir Engebraaten in 6:09.88.

China's Su Yiming competes during the men's slopestyle qualifying at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



The board shows a delay due to weather for the start of the men's downhill at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)



Australia's Tahli Gill, and Dean Hewitt, compete, during the mixed doubles match against Norway, at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)



FILE - United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, left, poses for photos with her mother Eileen after winning an Alpine Skiing World Cup women's Slalom, in Spindleruv Mlyn, Czech Republic, March. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca, File)



Sven Kramer of the Netherlands reacts after his heat in the men's speedskating 5,000-meter race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)



FILE - Finland's Leo Komarov speaks with referees during the Channel One Cup ice hockey match between Russia and Finland in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Leo Komarov is expected to play for Finland at the Olympics after the NHL decided not to send players to Beijing. Komarov played in the NHL as recently as October, and he and the New York Islanders agreed to mutually terminate his contract in November.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)



Australia's Jakara Anthony competes in the women's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)



Fatih Arda Ipcioglu, of Turkey, soars through the air during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping qualification round at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

