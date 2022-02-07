Smash-and-grabs go for eyeglasses

When three young men in hooded sweatshirts entered Bauer's Optical in Alexandria, Va., one recent afternoon, "they came in asking for Cartier" eyeglass frames, said the store's general manager, Jackie Vaughan.

"I said, 'We don't have Cartier,'" Vaughan recounted. "I could kind of sense what was going on."

Moments later, one of them pulled a hammer out of his pocket and began smashing glass display cases. As Vaughan raced to call 911, the men snagged all of the store's Gucci inventory and a tray of sunglasses, with a total value of more than $17,000, and ran out of the store.

It was the latest of six smash-and-grab thefts at eyeglass stores in the past three weeks in the Washington, D.C., area, all of them occurring while the stores were open and as employees watched. The thieves target high-end frames, which can retail for more than $1,000 apiece.

Other than the hammers, no weapons have been used, and no one has been injured. Police agencies in the area say they cannot confirm that the thefts are related, but they are all investigating.

The targeting of eyewear stores is not limited to the Washington area. In the past few months, stores in New York City; Rehoboth Beach, Del.; Houston; Memphis; and Chicago have been hit. Sometimes, burglars smash through glass doors and snag their loot during the night when the stores are closed.

That's what happened Dec. 1 when a LensCrafters in Bethesda, Md., was robbed, Montgomery County police said. A video shows one man smashing the lower pane of the store's front door, sliding through and then urging two accomplices to get inside. They are shown swiping every set of frames they can, filling a large garbage bag and then walking out the door before police arrive.

The recent string of eyeglass larcenies began last month in the Washington area. The first occurred Jan. 11 at Eye See Optique in Arlington, Va. The store has limited its number of customers since the start of the pandemic, and owner Waheed Abbasi said he let one man into the store about 1:15 p.m.

"While we were with other patients," Abbasi said, "he allowed one guy in, and he let the rest of them in." Five men with hoods and heavy coats cased the store for about five minutes, Abbasi said, then smashed open the display cases holding Cartier, Gucci and Dior glass frames and made off with about $60,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance video shows the five men shoveling the high-dollar frames into plastic bags while Abbasi is yelling at them and calling police.

"We're just trying to ease our way back into work," Abbasi said. "I still have PTSD."

Similar smash-and-grabs happened twice in Fairfax County, Va. Two days after the Arlington heist, three men entered France Optical in Annandale, smashed display cases, took eyeglasses and fled, Sgt. Ian Yost said. Then on Tuesday, four hooded men entered the Village Eye Center in McLean, broke open display cases and again made off with valuable frames, Yost said.

On Jan. 24, three men entered the MyEyeDr. store in Chevy Chase, Md., shortly after noon and posed as customers. "Then they started taking things into their own hands," Capt. Jason Cokinos of the Montgomery County Police Department said. They stole about 40 high-end glasses frames and fled, Cokinos said.

"Obviously there's value in these frames," said Cokinos.

A sixth daytime theft happened Jan. 29 at the Focus Optician in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood. Police said two people walked into the shop about 5:45 p.m. and that one used a hammer to smash several display cases.

A police report says they grabbed 30 pairs of designer sunglasses and eyeglasses -- most from Cartier -- and stuffed them in a black trash bag.

Officer Makhetha Watson, a Washington police spokeswoman, said detectives are talking with police in several neighboring jurisdictions about whether the smash-and-grab theft at Focus Optician could be related to the other crimes.