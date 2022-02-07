State Sports Briefs

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR, ASU each win 2 events

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock track and field teams claimed a pair of gold medals and two school records were broken as the Trojans wrapped up the regular season at the Jaguar Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Sunday in Birmingham, Ala.

Ryan Curington claimed gold with the third-best long jump in school history, winning the event with a mark of 24-0.75.

The women's 1,600-meter relay team of Helensia Green, Teresa Thomas, KaNeisha Jackson and Zoa Adams ran a winning time of 3:50.39, recording the fifth-fastest relay time in school history. That marks the fastest 1,600-meter relay time a Trojan quartet has recorded since 2017.

Breya Clark continued her season-long trend of breaking school records. Clark jumped 40-3.25 in the triple jump to break her own school record and become the first UALR woman to jump more than 40 feet. She also finished fourth in the high jump as she cleared 5-5.25 for the second-best mark in school history while also jumping 17-1.75 in the long jump to place seventh.

Hunter Johnson set a school record in the men's pole vault as he cleared 15-7.75 to place seventh.

Arkansas State University also won two events at the Jaguar Invitational. Bradley Jelmert took first in the pole vault with a career-best mark of 17-7.0, and Rainee Bowers was a winner in the 60 meters, finishing in 8.57.