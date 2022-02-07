Sunday standoff calls for state police

The Arkansas State Police's SWAT team assisted the Cleburne County sheriff's office in a standoff Sunday at a home on Arkansas 110 between Pangburn and Wilburn, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Sadler said state police responded at 1:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of an aggravated-assault suspect barricaded in a home.

The standoff was ended about 3 p.m. when it was determined the subject was no longer in the house, he said.

The Cleburne County sheriff's office was unavailable Sunday to answer specific questions about the individual and incident Sunday.